'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' Cast Members Vary by Age From Veterans to Newbies
Viewers tend to think that reality TV shows feature mostly young, attractive people. After all, most networks market their programs toward a younger audience and many of the talent competition series allow contestants as young as 14! But that isn't the case with MTV's reality show extravaganza The Challenge.
Fans have been curious about the ages of The Challenge: Ride or Dies contestants since Season 38 premiered. The curiosity makes sense given how physically demanding the show is, but MTV has recruited a large ensemble of reality TV veterans who encompass a wide range of ages.
Keep reading to learn about The Challenge: Ride or Dies contestants' ages and some interesting trends from the current season.
'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' has several contestants in their 30s and 40s.
Several members of The Challenge: Ride or Dies are between 30 and 45. The oldest contestant is heavy hitter and franchise veteran Veronica Portillo, who's listed on the show's wiki at 44 years old. Veronica's partner Darrell Taylor is 42 years old. Watching them during the competition, though, you'd think they were half that age!
Longtime player is 40 years old.
The 30-somethings include 37-year-old Laurel Stucky and four 34-year-olds: Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Amber Borzotra, and Turabi "Turbo" Camikran.
There's also Kaycee's brother Kenny Clark (33), fan-favorite Nany Gonzalez (33), Jay Starrett (33), Tommy Bracco (32), Michele Fitzgerald (32), Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat (31), Olivia Kaiser (30), and Nam Vo (30).
That's 16 people who are 30 years old or older. Many of them have appeared in multiple Challenge seasons and/or different reality shows, so they have plenty of life experience and TV experience.
But there are also some younger contestants working to make a name for themselves and keep the veterans on their toes. Keep reading to find out who set a Challenge record!
Emmy Russ is the youngest 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' contestant.
On the flip side, The Challenge: Ride or Dies also features 12 contestants under the age of 30. The two youngest contestants this season are Chauncy Palmer and Emmy Russ, both of whom are just 23 years old.
By virtue of being born a few months later, Emmy is the youngest cast member in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. That also makes her the youngest person to compete in Challenge history, which is saying something after 38 seasons!
Other cast members under 30 are Johnny Middlebrooks (24), Ravyn Rochelle (25), Analyse Tavera (25), Jakk Maddox (26), Moriah Jadea (26), Horacio Gutierrez (26), and Nurys Mateo (27).
A trio of people clocks in at 29 years old: Tori Deal, Sam Bird, and Sam's wife/partner Kailah Casillas-Bird.
Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider are the only The Challenge: Ride or Dies pair whose ages haven't been publicly reported (fitting since Colleen was shrouded in secrecy as The Mole on The Mole Germany).
Otherwise, The Challenge has a pretty diverse cast that proves age is just a number, but being fearless is timeless.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST on MTV.