What Is the Ari Kytsya Controversy? Folks Want to Know!

By Niko Mann Published Nov. 25 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @arikytsya

An adult content producer Ari Kytsya was invited to speak at the University of Washington, and controversy followed as people objected to her invitation.

Dr. Nicole McNichols invited the OnlyF--- model to speak to her students at the University on Nov. 17, and the move has folks upset over the invitation. So, why was the adult content model invited to the college?

All about the Ari Kytsya controversy?

Ari was invited to speak at the University by Dr. Nicole McNichols. Dr. McNichols is a professor who teaches the Psych 210 course "The Diversity of Human Sexuality," per Fox News. "Our manifestation worked," Dr. McNichols wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, my class had the chance to hear from THE Ari Kytsya, someone who understandably sparks mixed reactions, but whose voice and lived experience are essential in any honest conversation about sexuality, labor, and the realities of today’s digital landscape."

"She spoke with refreshing honesty about the work behind her immense success," the post continued. "It took her years of effort, strategy, and emotional labor to build what she has today, and she’s been scammed along the way, just like many others in the industry. Ari absolutely loves her job, her friends within the community, and of course, the success it’s brought her."

The professor also reiterated a warning that Ari, who calls herself the "mattress actress," gave the students at the event. "But her advice to anyone considering it? Only do it if there is truly nothing else you want to do, because once your content is out there, it will follow you," she added. Ari's invitation to the university caused controversy as people objected on social media, according to The Sun.

One disgruntled user wrote, "This is an online prostitute, whose job is why there is so much p--n sickness in our society." Another user replied, "Online hoes invited to colleges, it’s crazy. What’s there to deliver? Digital prostitution?" "This is not normal," added one. "Is p--n generally part of the syllabus?"

Ari, whose full name is Ariel Danyluk, told Fox that she was "intrigued" to speak at the school. "When I was asked by Dr. Nicole McNichols to speak at her upper-division psychology lecture, I was immediately intrigued," she recalled. "Speaking about what the sex industry is like and the dangers it comes with is something I am very transparent about on my social media."

"A lot of people are curious about what a creator's life is like, how we got there, and what being an OnlyF--- creator actually entails," she continued. "I took this unprecedented opportunity to speak candidly about my experiences, going through my professional career, my personal life, and the reality of the sex industry." Ari added that she "wasn’t there to teach anybody any facts," and that she only spoke about her own opinions and experiences. She also said that she loved her job.