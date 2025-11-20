WhistlinDiesel's Controversial Girlfriend Is a Poet — Fans Slam Her as "Mail Order Bride" Fans may be quick to mock Cody and Daria's relationship, but the influencer seems unrattled by their teasing. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @whistlindiesel

Marriages between influencers can be messy, especially when things come to an end. So, when Cody Detwiler, aka WhistlinDiesel, ended his marriage with ex-wife Rae Detwiler, it's no surprise that fans were clamoring for the tea. Yet time has passed, and it would seem that Cody has put his ex squarely in the rear-view mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, he has a new girlfriend. And she's a little controversial. Fans all over his social media account are mocking her for being a "mail order bride" and teasing him, saying that the relationship will be over as soon as it starts. Yet Cody and the new flame seem to be happy. So, what exactly is going on? Here's what we know about WhistlinDiesel's new girlfriend and why his fans are so adamant about mocking their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about WhistlinDiesel's controversial new girlfriend.

Cody's new girlfriend is named Daria Grossman. He has her tagged all over his social media account, and they appear to the public to be a very happy and loving couple. They have been pictured traveling together, and Cody professes his love for her on the regular. In one post, he wrote, "I have tremendous love for my girlfriend and I’m very proud of the supportive relationship we have so I enjoy flexing it, regardless of how many people don’t like it."

He added, "I wish everyone could experience a healthy relationship like this, the world would be a better place." But why does it seem like he's being a little defensive? The answer seems to be that his fans have been mercilessly mocking him ever since he and Daria, who speaks Russian, went public. In comment after comment, people mock the language barrier between the two, calling Daria a "mail order bride."

Article continues below advertisement

Several fans have even gone so far as to suggest that Cody and Daria, who calls herself a poet, would be over within the year. And yet months into the relationship, they seem to still be going strong. It's unclear why people gleefully hate on Daria, but Cody himself seems mostly unfazed by the drama. In one Instagram post, he gushed, "A real relationship seems crazy in a world full of fake ones," playfully adding, "I wish more people would bet against us so they can pay for the Bugatti."

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cody's ex-wife Rae up to?

All in all, Cody's true fans seem to be happy that he's moved on and is thriving, while the ones that are just there to tease and mock are getting it out of their system. But what is Cody's ex-wife, Rae, up to these days? It appears that her love of the auto world didn't die with her marriage.