YouTuber Whistlindiesel Says He "Didn't Do Anything" After Arrest and Potential Federal Charges

When you're a YouTuber, it's all about making content and posting it for your millions of followers to see. So when Whistlindiesel was arrested, he later uploaded photos of the arrest, some of which showed his crew filming him for what many assume to be yet another YouTube video. But why was Whistlindiesel arrested?

Whistlindiesel, also known by his real name, Cody Detwiler, shared an Instagram post on Nov. 13, 2025, with his mugshot, booking information, charge, and the fact that he was bonded out. That doesn't mean he skirted the charge, however. Now, his followers want to know what happened.

Why was Whistlindiesel arrested?

Cody shared on his Whistlindiesel Instagram account that he was arrested for tax evasion. He wrote in the caption, "Won so big they thought I was cheating." He then added in the comments, "I didn't do anything." Despite his claims of innocence, a federal or even state charge of tax evasion could come with some serious consequences, should he be found guilty.

According to FindLaw, Tennessee residents who fail to pay taxes can face both jail time and penalties that they pay out of pocket. Cody lives in Tennessee, and he may be sentenced to time in prison, should he be found guilty of tax evasion. In Tennessee, a Class E felony could hold 1 to 6 years in prison and a fine of up to $3,000. A Class C misdemeanor comes with up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine.

If Cody is found guilty of his charge of tax evasion, he will also likely have to pay his back taxes as part of his penalty. He technically runs a business out of his home, since he brings in revenue from his YouTube videos. If he failed to pay taxes on that income, then that explains his tax evasion charge.

Per the Tennessee Department of Revenue, all businesses in the state are required to pay a business tax. Cody does not run a physical business in the traditional sense, and he doesn't have a known LLC. However, his job seems to be making content on his Tennessee property and bringing in money from his content.

Whistlindiesel staged an arrest before.

If some of Cody's fans don't quite believe that he was arrested for tax evasion, that might be because he tricked them at least once before. Business Insider reported in 2022 that Cody, along with other creators, made it seem like they were arrested while filming. Later, it was revealed that a local sheriff's office was actually working with the creators to make a video.