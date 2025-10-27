Popular Singer Sammie Was Arrested Under Very Serious Charges The artist released four studio albums over the course of his career, before the controversy took place. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 27 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @sammiealways

The world knows Sammie as a successful singer and songwriter who has launched four studio albums over the course of his career. People might not be aware of Sammie Lee Bush, Jr.

The artist behind "Everlasting" is a very complicated person. The bright lights of the music industry can lead misguided creators into making horrible decisions. At the end of the day, everyone decides what kind of person they want to become. Why was Sammie arrested? Here's what we know about the case that will forever change the career of the once respected performer. The details of the story are shocking and unfortunate.

Why was Sammie arrested?

According to The Shade Room, Sammie was arrested under the charges of child cruelty and battery. The accusations are alarming, considering how the performer has worked as a public figure for years. No further details are currently available regarding the singer's arrest. The authorities will sort everything out related to the case before more information comes to light, or Sammie himself has the opportunity to speak up.

The arrest comes two years after The Source reported that the singer's mother had been charged with murder. Angila Baxter allegedly took the life of Nekaybaw Collier while shooting at random vehicles. Sammie's family continues to be plagued by tragedies and unpredictable outcomes. The singer's mother told the authorities that she didn't remember shooting at anyone after the incident.

Sammie's net worth remains unknown.

Some fans like to be aware of their favorite artist's net worth. As artists such as Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Doja Cat grow, it becomes interesting to analyze how much money is generated around their work and impact on pop culture. Unfortunately, Sammie fans don't have that privilege. The performer's net worth is not available on public record, turning the earnings obtained through his career into a mystery that people who love his music won't be able to solve.

The information connected to Sammie's net worth isn't available, but even if it were, the singer has a complicated history with the money he has made. Sammie once told the Big Facts podcast that his former manager took advantage of his money during the early years of his career. Keeping their finances straight can become a challenge for a few artists. Fortunately for Sammie, the singer hired a new agent after the complicated situation he experienced with his former manager.