Singer and Songwriter Myles Smith Will Perform on 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 Reunion Episode

With Season 9 of Love Is Blind coming to an interesting conclusion, fans are now turning their attention to all of the questions that follow. Such as: Which couples lasted after the cameras shut off? Which contestants still have beef that needs to be aired out? And does anyone have any secrets to reveal about how things went down?

Most of these questions, and many others, will be answered with the Season 9 reunion episode. In order to celebrate the re-gathering of the couples, British singer and songwriter Myles Smith will be taking to the stage for a performance. Here's what we know about his performance on the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion episode, as well as things you need to know when tuning in for the big night.

Myles Smith will perform for the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion.

As we all know, Season 9 turned out to be one of the most drama-filled, shocking, and quite frankly bizarre seasons to date. But, somehow, we all survived to the end. Now, it's time to reflect, spill the tea, catch up on juicy gossip, and see where life has taken the couples after the show wrapped.

To mark the reunion event, Netflix invited the singer and songwriter Myles to perform. He is the folk and pop singer perhaps best known for his 2024 anthem, "Stargazing." For Season 8, Netflix hosted "Ordinary" singer Alex Warren. His performance helped rocket his career into the stratosphere, and Alex has since enjoyed a number of hit songs, perhaps due to his exposure through the show. This means that this is an excellent opportunity for Myles.

In a statement about Myles's performance, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told People, "Music is such an important part of Love Is Blind. We’re so grateful to have the overwhelming support of the music community, and to be able to provide a platform to artists in such a unique way."

When will Myles's songs come to a reunion episode near you?

So, now that we know who will be performing for the evening, here are the other things you need to know about the reunion episode. First and foremost, it will air on Oct. 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. PST.

Netflix said of the reunion, "Everything will be revealed at the upcoming Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion when the Denver-based pod squad assembles together for the first time since their wedding days. As always, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be at the helm, addressing this season’s most romantic and shocking moments — one slightly shady question at a time" (via USA Today).

