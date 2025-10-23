'Love Is Blind' Fans Share Their Theories for Why Edmond Wears a Pick in His Hair He even wears one during his wedding. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

From the moment Edmond Harvey is introduced in Season 9 of Love Is Blind, it's clear that, to viewers at least, he's a bit of an oddball. You don't exactly win fans over by admitting to eating your boogers. There are other quirks Edmond has throughout the season and other questions fans have, including why Edmond wears the pick in his hair more often than not.

In most scenes in Season 9, Edmond can be seen with a hair pick placed in his hair. Most of the picks even match what he's wearing. It's clearly Edmond's thing, but according to some fans, there is likely a good reason for it. When it comes to wearing one at his wedding, though, that might be a little tougher for some to explain.

Source: Netflix

Why does Edmond wear a pick in his hair on 'Love Is Blind'?

According to fans in a reality TV fan group on Facebook, Edmond likely wears a pick in his hair for style and also for maintenance with his small afro. One user commented on a thread about Edmond's pick, "Black culture. He also picks his hair to keep his Afro even. He wears different colored ones to match his outfits. Simply his style."

Others added that they thought having a pick in your hair all the time was more of an "'80s thing." But in reality, it has to do with not only style and appearance, but also culture. According to The Guardian, having a pick in the hair can be a way for Black individuals to share their culture and identity with each other, despite what other people who don't understand its roots may think.

There is no way Edmond is at the wedding with this pick in his hair 😭 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/H5HgKRjLyE — Sammy ❤️‍🔥✨🪩 (@SammysEra) October 22, 2025

Per the Pick Progress Project, using a pick is also part of the Natural Hair Movement. For many, it remains part of Black culture. Practically speaking, it's also a tool needed to maintain a certain look. In Edmond's case on Love Is Blind, the look in question is his small afro that he has for the duration of filming. He hasn't shared why he favors wearing picks in his hair, but it seems to be a combination of style and practicality.

If you ask most fans of the show, they might say Edmond's reason for the pick is just part of him being who he is. One user commented on a Reddit thread about his pick, "This is genuinely so funny to me. I'm a Black person. I'm telling y'all there is no cultural significance behind Edmond's using a pick. He is just a cornball."

Source: Netflix

Some 'Love Is Blind' fans think Edmond shouldn't have been cast.

After Season 9 of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix in its entirety, there were plenty of fans who spoke out about the fact that no one gets married, and some of the cast members even seem disingenuous. Some even see Edmond as a clear example of who not to cast, and not because of his perceived "cornball" personality.