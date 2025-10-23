'Love Is Blind's Edmond Had an Important Woman Walk Him Down the Aisle at His Wedding "You're a great human," she tells Edmond, before they walk down the aisle together. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 23 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although Edmond Harvey and Kalybriah Haskin don't get married in Season 9 of Love Is Blind, they do make it to the altar, which is more than we can say for some of the other engaged couples. And, to be fair, no one gets married in the finale, so Edmond and Kalybriah aren't alone in that regard. But when viewers watched the ceremony, they noticed a woman on Edmond's arm. Some remembered her earlier in the episode, while others asked who walked Edmond down the aisle.

It's not uncommon for grooms to have their mothers walk them down the aisle before their bride makes her appearance during a wedding. Edmond makes it clear on Love Is Blind that he didn't have the best relationship with his mother as a child, as he partly grew up in foster care. Since she was likely out of the question to walk him down the aisle, he chose another woman who is special to him.

Who walked Edmond down the aisle on 'Love Is Blind'?

Early in Season 9, Episode 12, Edmond meets with Jessie Welsh as he is getting ready for his wedding. He explains to producers that she was his fifth grade teacher and that it's "so special" to have her there to support him. He then says that Jessie was like his "guardian angel" growing up because he didn't have a real guardian he could turn to.

"She used to, like, help me out," Edmond says during the episode. "My grades were bad but she [would] give me extra tutoring and everything, and then also, like, helped me with meals 'cause I went home and didn't have dinner." He also admits that he doesn't know where he would be without her.

Jessie tells Edmond that he impacted her life a lot when she was his teacher. She tells him that he made her the teacher she is today. It sounds like they also kept in touch over the years, so to have her there at his wedding and walk him down the aisle makes sense, given their apparent dynamic now.

Before Edmond and Jessie walk down the aisle together, they have a brief talk outside of the gates that lead to the ceremony. She gives him advice on taking such a big step and he says he's also ready to start a family with Kalybriah. It's clear that he still sees his former teacher as a source of support.

edmond’s 5th grade teacher walking him down the aisle is such a testament to the importance of the role of an educator in a person’s life #LoveIsBlindS9 — sammy ann (@herhonorplease) October 22, 2025

Was Edmond's mother at his wedding?

Kalybriah meets Edmond's mother in Episode 8. However, viewers don't see her after that for the wedding, because she doesn't appear to be in attendance. Edmond's dad is there and he walks down the aisle ahead of Edmond and his teacher. However, likely because of the strained relationship Edmond has with his mother, it doesn't look like she went to the wedding.