'Love Is Blind' Fans Think Megan From Season 9 Had a Baby After Filming Megan and Jordan are one of the couples that get engaged in Season 9. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 22 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 9 of Love Is Blind. Although most fans didn't expect Megan and Jordan to actually make it down the aisle in Season 9 of Love Is Blind, it was still sad for them to see the couple call it quits before they could even get to that point during the finale on Netflix. However, ahead of the finale dropping on the streaming platform, there were rumors about Megan having a baby, post-Love Is Blind, so fans were able to focus more on that than the breakup.

If Megan did have a baby, Jordan is more than likely not the father. But if she had time to move on from her engagement, find a new guy, and have an entire child, when was Love Is Blind actually filmed i n Denver? And, for that matter, how accurate can the rumor really be? Fans think it's true, and they want all the tea when it comes to Megan's baby and personal life after filming.

Does Megan from 'Love Is Blind' have a baby now?

A content creator by the name of StoryTimeWithRikkii, who shares reality TV spoilers on social media, posted a video on Instagram on Oct. 21, 2025 about a rumor that someone is pregnant during the Love Is Blind reunion. In her video, she doesn't say who it is, but she seems sure that there was definitely a baby on board for someone at the time of filming.

Not long after, The U.S. Sun reported that a mystery man with a baby was seen outside of Megan's home in Denver. According to the outlet, an unnamed eyewitness said that the man with the baby is often seen going in and out of Megan's home. However, she has not confirmed that she had a baby after filming ended.

There is no evidence on Megan's Instagram to suggest she was pregnant after filming ended or in 2025 at all. Then again, she could have made sure to not include any possible baby bumps in any of her posts. Love Is Blind cast members tend to be trained well in not giving away any show spoilers or life spoilers before an entire season, including the reunion, has dropped.

Clearly, there is a baby in Megan's life. But she has not been seen holding the baby that the mystery man was seen with outside of her home. And, until Megan actually admits that she was pregnant, used a surrogate, or adopted an infant after filming ended, there is no solid proof that Megan has a baby now.

When was 'Love Is Blind' Denver filmed?

Per Axios Denver, filming for Season 9 of Love Is Blind occurred in early 2024, around March and April. However, according to the outlet, casting began months before the contestants actually began to film outside of the pods in and around Denver.