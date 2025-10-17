What Is Behind Megan’s House Numerology Theory on ‘Love Is Blind'? Find out Her Reasoning While out hat-making, Megan shared with Jordan her process to finding her dream home. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 17 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Since its inception, Love Is Blind has never shied away from casting quirky people, and Season 9 star Megan Walerius is the latest to fit the description. Most notably exhibited by her revelation (and preference) to be called “Sparkle Megan” due to her flashy taste, the Denver cast member has now shown an interesting quirk regarding her home.

Article continues below advertisement

As Megan and fiancé Jordan Keltner continue to look for their would-be marital home, she shared her theory surrounding house numerology that is supposed to streamline the process. So what exactly did she say? Let’s dive in.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What did Megan say about house numerology on ‘Love Is Blind'?

In the 11th episode of the season, Megan and Jordan’s extreme financial and lifestyle differences have resulted in persistent cracks in their relationship — the biggest of which centers around buying a home. Megan, with her wealth, wants a massive abode that reflects her expensive taste, while Jordan is hoping for something smaller and more budget-friendly. While out hat-making, Megan shared with Jordan her process to finding her dream home.

“OK, so you add up all of the numbers of your address,” Megan began in the episode. “So, My L.A. home is 124, so that’s one plus two plus four is seven, and a seven home is all about inward, spiritual, finding yourself, all these things, which has been very accurate for that home.”

Article continues below advertisement

Noting Jordan's skeptical reaction, she continued, explaining that her current home in Denver has an 863 address that totals 17. Megan said that you then reduce that to a single number, adding one plus seven together to equal eight — a number that she stated is about “abundance.”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

When Jordan asked if Megan’s preference for house numerology would be a determining factor in their home decision, she said “no” but did admit that she wants their new home to be a "six" home, which is known to symbolize family, per Discovery UK.

In a season of shaky couples, Megan and Jordan have an uphill battle ahead of their wedding day.

With less than a week from the Love Is Blind season finale, all of the couples have extreme challenges on their journey down the aisle — which is even more evident since two couples, Annie and Nick, and Madison and Joe, have already called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

However, of the three couples still remaining, Megan and Jordan appear to have the best chances of getting their happily ever after. Sure, there are definite cracks in their relationship, with the financial aspect being the biggest hurdle, but the two seem to communicate better than the rest of their castmates.

Source: Netflix