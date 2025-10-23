Is Micah Lussier From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Dating Anyone? Inside Her Relationship Update Micah was last seen by Netflix audiences on the second season of ‘The Perfect Match.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

As the ninth season of Love Is Blind has officially wrapped, it may be hard to think all the way back to the show’s fourth season which featured its own share of noteworthy drama. One source of it was cast member Micah Lussier and ex-fiancé Paul Peden.

In the two years since their season ended, both have moved on, specifically Micah, who provided a major update to her current relationship status over the summer. Let’s find out where things stand.

Is Micah from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 dating anyone?

In July 2025, Micah, who was last seen by Netflix audiences on the second season of The Perfect Match, went Instagram official with her new boyfriend. ”Is this considered a hard launch?,” she captioned the post which featured a carousel of photos of the two on the beach, the first of which obscured his face. Fans were quick to offer Micah their well wishes in the comment section.

The details of Micah’s new boyfriend are scarce.

Aside from his name, Philippe Langlois, currently, not much else is known about Micah’s new boyfriend. Micah has kept the details of their relationship under wraps for now. However, as the holidays emerge, perhaps she will share more of the pair’s relationship with her social media followers — only time will tell.

Micah and Paul’s breakup on ‘Love Is Blind’ was one of the season’s shocking moments.

The former couple’s relationship came to an end on the show when Paul turned down Micah at the altar and declined to say “I do,” after Micah insisted that he give his decision first. Despite Micah leaving the wedding ceremony in tears, the majority of viewers did not feel bad for her due to her heavily criticized behavior throughout the season, where she was frequently described as a mean girl.

However, their breakup on Love Is Blind wasn’t the end of the road for Micah and Paul, as he revealed that the two attempted to give things a try, unsuccessfully, away from the cameras.

"We did date for a little bit afterward," Paul shared with E! News in April 2023. "But ultimately, the distance between us was too challenging. That seems to have been the primary motivator. “But there might be more to it, honestly,” he said. “There might be a reason why I said no, there might be a reason why we're not dating. That's a little unclear at the moment."

