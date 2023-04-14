Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Source: Netflix Micah’s Parents on 'Love Is Blind' Are Super Supportive — Learn More About Them (SPOILERS) Who are Micah's parents on 'Love Is Blind'? Viewers are curious to learn about the reality TV star's mother and father. Here's what we know. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 14 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4 of Love Is Blind. It’s time to say, “I do!” (or “I don’t). Season 4 of Love Is Blind has come to a close, and we’re a bit surprised by some of the altar outcomes. However, fans weren’t shocked when Paul Peden told his fiancée Micah Lussier “no” on their wedding day in front of friends and family.

After Micah made a tearful exit, the Love Is Blind star’s mother expressed frustration with Paul’s handling of the situation. And Micah’s father was just as taken aback. Curious to learn more about the two people who witnessed their daughter’s matrimony mayhem? We have the scoop.

Source: Facebook/Paul Lussier

Who are Micah’s parents from ‘Love Is Blind’? Meet Paul and Patrisha Lussier.

Love Is Blind fans saw Micah’s parents multiple times throughout Season 4, with their first appearance being when Paul met the family in Seattle. As the reality star mentioned on her wedding day, her parents, Paul Lussier and Patrisha Lussier, are divorced.

According to her father Paul’s Facebook profile, he resides in Mobile, Ala. While her mother, Patrisha, lives in the greater Seattle area, specifically Shoreline. So, what do Micah’s parents do for a living exactly? Their careers couldn’t differ more.

What do Micah’s parents from ‘Love Is Blind’ do for a living?

Micah’s mother’s educational background is impressive enough in itself. According to Patrisha’s LinkedIn profile, she attended Shoreline Community College, Central Washington University, Florida College, Highline College, and the North American Montessori Training Center.

Having extensively studied early childhood education, the Love Is Blind star’s mom made an impressive name for herself in Shoreline. In 1993, Patrisha became the director and owner of Kindergarten Readiness Preschool Education, which is a "program dedicated to preparing children to enter kindergarten.” Aside from teaching, Patrisha also enjoys writing articles on child care, volunteering at hospitals and senior care centers, cooking, and spending time with her daughter, Micah.

While Micah’s father, Paul, shares a name with her ex-fiancé, their careers differ considerably. Per Paul’s Facebook, the Alabama local was formerly employed by the United States Postal Service. Additionally, he served as a boiler engineer for the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 1993 in San Diego.

Micah’s mother didn’t think she’d live to see her daughter’s ‘Love Is Blind’ wedding.

Source: Netflix

While Micah tried on her wedding dress during Episode 10 of Love Is Blind, she and her mother, Patrisha, shared a touching moment in front of the other women. “I feel like we weren’t sure if we were going to have this moment at certain points in our lives,” Micah admitted to her mom. “The fact that we get to do it together — and we’re both healthy and here — it’s a big deal.”