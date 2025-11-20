Inside Influencer Whistlindiesel's Net Worth and How He Makes Money on Social Media He has more than 15 million followers and subscribers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 20 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whistlindiesel

Regardless of what you think of YouTuber Whistlindiesel, there is no denying his star power, as evidenced by his millions of followers across multiple social media platforms. Whistlindiesel, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, makes videos that primarily focus on destroying expensive property. So, what is Whistlindiesel's net worth, and how does he keep earning money while also blowing up Teslas and other expensive things?

Apparently, it's all in a day's work for the content creator. And, even though Cody seems to love to take fire and explosives to anything that, when sold, could pay for months of one person's mortgage or rent, he doesn't seem to lose any money in the process. His estimated net worth is proof of that enough.

Whistlindiesel's net worth is impressive for an influencer.

According to the New York Post, Whistlindiesel's, or Cody's, net worth is around $5 million. That's not too surprising, given his success on social media. And you don't really get to set luxury cars on fire if you don't have money to burn (literally, apparently). Cody's income is from ad revenue on YouTube, but also likely from brand endorsements.

Some of Whistlindiesel's videos feature his handy work of destroying a shiny new truck or car. Others are indicative of his own brand, in a way. He has a merch website where fans and subscribers can buy. Well, eventually, anyway. But it appears to be a plan for Cody to branch out into selling Whistlindiesel merch to go along with his YouTube channel at some point.

Per ZipRecruiter, top influencers on YouTube can make up to $132,000 per year from their content. The middle ground is around $74,000. It's not totally clear how much Cody makes per video, or how much ad revenue he brings in overall on a weekly or monthly basis. However, if that $5 million figure is accurate, he is pulling in income at an alarming rate.

Some fans were skeptical of Whistlindiesel's arrest in November 2025.

In early November 2025, Cody shared an Instagram post with a mugshot and video footage of himself being arrested. He wrote in the caption, "Won so big they thought I was cheating," and added that the post was absolutely not AI-generated. Some followers suspected that it was fake and just a way to generate more views on YouTube and more followers on social media as a whole.

