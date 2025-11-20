Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers

Inside Influencer Whistlindiesel's Net Worth and How He Makes Money on Social Media

He has more than 15 million followers and subscribers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Updated Nov. 20 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET

Whistlindiesel's Net Worth Is Thanks to His Wild Videos
Source: Instagram/@whistlindiesel

Regardless of what you think of YouTuber Whistlindiesel, there is no denying his star power, as evidenced by his millions of followers across multiple social media platforms. Whistlindiesel, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, makes videos that primarily focus on destroying expensive property. So, what is Whistlindiesel's net worth, and how does he keep earning money while also blowing up Teslas and other expensive things?

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, it's all in a day's work for the content creator. And, even though Cody seems to love to take fire and explosives to anything that, when sold, could pay for months of one person's mortgage or rent, he doesn't seem to lose any money in the process. His estimated net worth is proof of that enough.

Cody Detwiler with fuel tanks next to his truck.
Source: Instagram/@whistlindiesel
Article continues below advertisement

Whistlindiesel's net worth is impressive for an influencer.

According to the New York Post, Whistlindiesel's, or Cody's, net worth is around $5 million. That's not too surprising, given his success on social media. And you don't really get to set luxury cars on fire if you don't have money to burn (literally, apparently). Cody's income is from ad revenue on YouTube, but also likely from brand endorsements.

Whistlindiesel (Cody Detwiler)

Influencer, YouTuber

Net worth: $5 million

Whistlindiesel, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, is known on YouTube for making videos where he blows up luxury cars. He also rebuilds cars and trucks that he then demolishes on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Birthdate: July 18, 1998

Birthplace: Argos, Ind.

Birth name: Cody Detwiler

Marriages: Rae Detwiler (rumored)

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Whistlindiesel's videos feature his handy work of destroying a shiny new truck or car. Others are indicative of his own brand, in a way. He has a merch website where fans and subscribers can buy. Well, eventually, anyway. But it appears to be a plan for Cody to branch out into selling Whistlindiesel merch to go along with his YouTube channel at some point.

Article continues below advertisement

Per ZipRecruiter, top influencers on YouTube can make up to $132,000 per year from their content. The middle ground is around $74,000. It's not totally clear how much Cody makes per video, or how much ad revenue he brings in overall on a weekly or monthly basis. However, if that $5 million figure is accurate, he is pulling in income at an alarming rate.

Some fans were skeptical of Whistlindiesel's arrest in November 2025.

In early November 2025, Cody shared an Instagram post with a mugshot and video footage of himself being arrested. He wrote in the caption, "Won so big they thought I was cheating," and added that the post was absolutely not AI-generated. Some followers suspected that it was fake and just a way to generate more views on YouTube and more followers on social media as a whole.

Article continues below advertisement

However, according to Cody on Instagram, he was arrested on charges of tax evasion involving taxes on a truck he used in one of his videos. Apparently, he is still making content, though. So, arrest record or not, not much can stop Cody, it seems.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

YouTubers Dan and Phil Are Actually a Couple — Here's When They Met

Paige DeSorbo Has a Lot Going on at the Moment — Here's What We Know About Her Rumored Role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

After Miami Arrest, Let's Take a Look Back at How YouTuber Jack Doherty Got Famous

Latest Influencers News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.