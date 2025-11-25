Son of Pastor Nathan Peternel Arrested Over Child Sex Abuse Material Jonathan Peternel was arrested by the Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. By Niko Mann Updated Nov. 25 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Life Church

The 24-year-old son of Pastor Nathan Peternel was arrested on seven felony counts related to child sex crimes in Pendleton, Ind., on Oct. 23, 2025. Jonathan Wesley Peternel was arrested after the Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. At least 200 files of child sex abuse material were found in Peternel's Snapchat account, per WTHR News.

Article continues below advertisement

The authorities found disturbing material in the files, including images of sadomasochistic child abuse, drugged or intoxicated children being abused, violent child molestation, and AI-generated photos of naked and pregnant toddlers. Additional material found in the files is even more shocking.

Source: Madison County Sheriff

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Nathan Peternel's son arrested?

Jonathan Wesley Peternel was arrested on seven felony counts related to child sex crimes, including a Level 4 Felony — Child Exploitation. The authorities seized several devices from Peternel, including cellphones, laptops, iPads, tablets, and storage devices. After reviewing the devices, detectives found material described as child sexual abuse. Images of sadomasochistic child abuse and AI-generated photos of pregnant and naked toddlers were discovered in the files.

Other disturbing material found by the investigators was more than 50 pictures and videos that feature Peternel's father, Nathan, and his mother, Catherine Peternel, having sexual intercourse. The Snapchat group is reportedly called "Diddy Disciples," per The Indiana Citizen.

Article continues below advertisement

Nathan Peternel is the pastor at Life Church and the co-host of the 'Jesus, Sex and Politics' podcast.

Nathan is the pastor at Life Church and an adviser to Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith. The duo is also the hosts of the podcast Jesus, Sex and Politics. The pastor spoke out about the shocking discoveries following his son's arrest during a sermon, according to 24sight News, and referenced the images of himself and his wife found in his son's files.

Article continues below advertisement

"My adult son, John, was arrested," he said. "He was charged with possession of child sex abuse material and child exploitation. And it is a wicked sin ... In the affidavit from Madison County Court references over 50 private photos and videos of my wife and me in intimate settings. And though what occurs within marriage is not sinful, some may see that as otherwise and reflecting poor choices on our part, and we hear you and we appreciate it."

Article continues below advertisement

"We immediately contacted the church board," he added. "We convened an emergency board meeting. The board has been briefed on the emergency situation." Nathan and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith have been the co-hosts of Jesus, Sex and Politics for four years, and an episode where the men interviewed a human sex trafficking expert in 2021 was removed from the show's website.

The lieutenant governor reportedly compared pornography to cocaine and warned parents to watch their children's activity on the internet. Jonathan Peternel pleaded not guilty at a hearing. He is being held on $25,000 bond at the Madison County Jail, and a dispositional hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026.