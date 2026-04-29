Ariana Grillo Is Redefining What Beauty Brand Building Looks Like Behind the Scenes The Brand Manager and Designer helping shape 17 locations across five brands is proving that great design is not decoration. By Reese Watson Published April 29 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Photo by Wini Lao (@winilaophotos)

A lot of people think branding begins with a logo and ends with a polished Instagram grid. Ariana Grillo has built her career proving the opposite.

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For her, a brand is not one visual moment. It is the full experience of how a business feels when someone first discovers it, how it looks when they walk through the door, and how consistently it delivers on that impression over time. That way of thinking has helped make her one of the key people behind Lead Better Co., the management group supporting 17 locations across five beauty brands: Fox & Jane Salon, Little Lion Salon, Maeve in June, Skin Habit, and The Iris Salon.

“I have never seen design and marketing as separate,” Grillo says. “To me, they are part of the same conversation. Every client's touchpoint is a chance to make someone feel something and build trust.”

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Source: Photo by Gina Ribando / @infulldetail Fox & Jane, LES

That mindset did not come from a narrow path. Grillo was born and raised in Lima, Peru, then moved to Mexico City at 16 to pursue a degree in Industrial Design. What drew her to the field was its breadth. It gave her room to think about graphic design, branding, products, and spaces all at once. That wide lens still shapes how she works now. “I did not want to define myself too early,” she says. “I loved that design could stretch across so many forms. It let me stay curious.”

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Her early professional years were rooted in commercial retail. She designed POP displays, storefronts, and departmental spaces across Mexico, learning how visual choices affect behavior in real-world settings. Time spent studying in North Carolina, Barcelona, and New York further widened that perspective. But the real shift came when she started paying close attention to the relationship between design and business. That connection became impossible for her to ignore.

“I got obsessed with the idea that beauty is not enough on its own,” she says. “Something can look amazing, but if it is not moving people or creating loyalty, then it is not doing its full job.” That belief now sits at the center of her work with Lead Better Co., where she serves as Brand Manager and Designer. The company partners with local owners in the beauty space and helps them grow strong, distinct businesses without flattening them into copies of one another. That detail matters to Grillo. She is quick to point out that Lead Better Co. is not a franchise and not a giant corporation trying to stamp the same formula everywhere. The structure is more personal than that, and more demanding too.

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Source: Photo by Gina Ribando / @infulldetail Litle Lion Salon, Williamsburg

“We support people who are deeply rooted in their own communities,” she says. “The goal is never to erase their identity. The goal is to help them sharpen it and build something that feels elevated, lasting, and true.” That work touches nearly every part of the client experience. Grillo helps shape brand identity, interior design, visual language, and launch strategy. She thinks about what people see online, what they encounter at street level, what they notice inside a location, and what stays with them after they leave. “What I love most is taking a concept all the way to opening day,” she says. “Seeing something start as an idea and then become a place people connect with is still one of the most satisfying parts of this work.”

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Her work sounds glamorous from the outside, but Grillo is honest about the challenge. Design education often leaves room for big ideas. Small businesses introduce limits very quickly. Budgets are real. Timelines are tight. Founders have huge ambitions and finite resources. For Grillo, the real test has been learning how to meet those constraints without lowering the standard. “That gap between the dream and the reality is where a lot of people get stuck,” she says. “I worked very hard to make sure I could live in both worlds. I want to honor the vision and also be honest about what can actually be built.”

Over time, she developed systems and frameworks that let her move efficiently without making the work feel generic. It is a point of pride for her that thoughtful brand building does not have to be reserved for the largest players in the market. “I really believe great design should be accessible,” she says. “It should not be treated like a luxury add-on. It can be intentional, strategic, and built into the business from the start.”

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Source: Photo by Devyn Lieberum (@devynhairart)

That philosophy helps explain why the brands she has worked on have drawn attention from publications including Allure, Refinery29, Business Insider, Modern Luxury Magazine, People, and Seventeen. Those features reflect a long-term approach to brand building that understands beauty as both an emotional and operational experience. Grillo’s international background has also become part of her advantage. Living and working across multiple cities and cultures has made her more aware of how taste, expectation, and style shift from one community to another. “You learn very quickly that there is no single version of what people respond to,” she says. “Context matters. Culture matters. Listening matters.”