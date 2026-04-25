Regine Sophia Earned Her Broadway Debut the Hard Way One of four dancers selected, she brings precision, power, and leadership to 'Chess' at the Imperial Theatre. By Reese Watson Published April 25 2026, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Kacy Meinecke

Regine Sophia does not walk into Broadway pretending it is a miracle. She treats it like the result of years spent refining the same skills until they held under pressure. She built range across hip-hop, musical theatre dance, ballet, modern, jazz, and contemporary work. She built stamina. She built control. She also built the mindset that makes a dancer reliable in rooms that do not offer reassurance.

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Chess The Musical demanded that kind of dancer. The audition process stretched across several months and drew more than a thousand dancers. Four were selected. Regine Sophia was one of them, and she now performs at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. “The stage does not scare me,” Regine Sophia says. “The stage tells me to sharpen. That is what I know how to do.”

The production environment is elite. Regine Sophia describes it as a roster filled with outstanding musical theatre professionals. She is one of only two performers making a Broadway debut in the group, which raises the standard even higher. The job is to deliver every night without shrinking.

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Source: Kacy Meinecke

A foundation built on repetition and range

Regine Sophia began dance training at five and locked into the grind early. Early opportunities came through solos and company performances, and her technical growth expanded over time into multiple styles. Flexibility, artistry, and technique became her core trio. The proof arrived through competition and leadership.

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Regine Sophia led the METTA Dance Troupe, a 13-member group, as dance captain. The group earned a silver result at the Philippine National Dance Championships. Regine Sophia also danced as an opening act for Ballet Philippines during its Romeo and Juliet run. “That chapter taught me how to carry responsibility,” she says. “A performance is not only about me. It is about the group moving as one.” Her competition track also includes first runner-up at the Philippine National Dance Championships and an honorable mention at the Philippine Dance Cup.

The Broadway moment came with receipts

Regine Sophia’s Broadway debut is not her only headline. Chess recently received “Most Outstanding Dance Group,” and Regine Sophia was a leading dancer in the work that earned that recognition. Her awards from 2023 to 2025 add another layer of validation. She earned four individual scholarships and awards tied to performing arts and dance achievement: the June H. Ford Memorial Award for Musical Theatre Dance Performance, the Reuben and Gladys Golumbic Scholarship for Performance Achievement, the Fainor Family Award for the Arts in Musical Theatre, and the Robert E. Leonard Award.

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The awards matter because they confirm what she already knows about the work. “Award lists are not the goal,” she says. “They are the evidence that the standard showed up.”

Principal roles that proved she can carry a show

Broadway audiences often assume regional theatre is a smaller proving ground. Regine Sophia’s resume says otherwise. She played Kylar in Bring It On! at The Muny, one of the oldest and most sought-after regional theatres in the United States. The venue holds around 11,000 seats and draws massive attendance across its season. Regine Sophia performed in The Muny premiere production of Bring It On! and carried the responsibilities of a principal role in a venue built for scale.

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Source: Kacy Meinecke

She also played Portia in Something Rotten! at Music Theatre Wichita, a theatre recognized nationally and internationally. The work required her to lead alongside musical theatre performers and deliver at a high level inside a demanding production environment. “Principal roles do not allow half commitment,” she says. “The track asks for full presence. The audience feels the difference fast.”

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The spark came from 'Cats'

Regine Sophia traces her musical theatre drive back to a single moment in the audience. She watched the Asia-Pacific tour of Cats The Musical and felt the shift. She already had dance in her life at that point, but Cats changed her relationship to what dance could be. The choreography, the spectacle, and the full-body commitment of the performers pushed something into focus.

“I remember thinking I want to do that,” she says. “Not someday. Not as a fantasy. As a real path.” That decision led to years of building. Training time turned into leadership roles. Leadership roles turned into principal roles. Principal roles turned into Broadway.

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Leadership beyond the spotlight

Regine Sophia describes herself as a leader because she has repeatedly taken on responsibilities that sit outside performance. She has organized logistics for events, managed team documents, communicated with supervisors, handled proposals, and adjusted schedules to keep performances ready. She has also dealt with conflict resolution inside groups and found ways to move people forward without breaking trust. “I care about the work being excellent,” she says. “That means I care about what happens before the curtain goes up.” Regine Sophia sees the industry as demanding because it runs on uncertainty. Auditions end without closure. Opportunities require time and money. Outcomes do not always reflect effort. She still believes the work rewards persistence when the craft stays honest.

What comes next

Regine Sophia plans to keep building on Broadway and beyond. She wants more Broadway shows, national tours, international tours, and a longer runway for growth in her dance ability. She also wants to expand into choreography over time and stay active in knowledge sharing across the theatre and dance community. Regine Sophia is clear about what she wants the audience to understand. The work is not luck. The work is skill, repeated until it holds in the highest pressure room available.