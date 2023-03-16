Meet Audrey Peters: TikTok's Rising "It" Girl Who's Keeping It Real on Social Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Not one to shy away from voicing her honest opinion or walking fans through her cosmetic procedures, TikTok influencer Audrey Peters has become the platform's rising "It" girl. With almost 700,000 followers, Audrey gives fans the rundown on her daily life, including the woes of dating in New York City, the dream-worthy high-fashion accessories she recently purchased (or tried to get her hands on), and the go-to beauty products that she is using in her routine.

Article continues below advertisement

But unlike the usual GRWM ("Get Ready With Me") videos that TikTok users normally share with their followers, Audrey provides a healthy dose of humor with a mixture of self-deprecation. Her candid personality and transparency have continued to garner a following, making her the latest viral star that we strongly feel you should be following — that is, if you're not already.

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Audrey opened up about her viral fame, including dealing with internet trolls, how she is continuing to build her brand, and more. Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Distractify: When did you first realize your TikTok videos were going viral? What was your reaction? Audrey Peters: Essentially right when I started TikTok, one of my very first videos, I believe it was my fifth [video] or something, got a million views overnight. It was back in 2020 before TikTok was a big deal, so I posted the TikTok, put my phone away until the next day, and woke up to 10,000 followers and more than a million views! I was in disbelief and freaked out and deleted the video because I was afraid my bosses at the time would see it!

Article continues below advertisement

Why do you think users gravitate toward your content? A.P: I hope it is because of my authenticity, tenacity, [and] transparency, and that I am not afraid to take accountability. What inspires your daily content? How has your content changed or shifted in the last few years?

Article continues below advertisement

A.P: It’s a culmination of pop culture trends, fashion trends, and ideas my friends and I come up with together. Before the last year give or take, I had never really posted fashion or beauty, more lifestyle and comedy! Then around a year ago, I made a video about a Chanel shoe I bought, now known as the Polly Pocket shoe, and the post went completely viral with more than 50 million views. I sold out the shoe, and given that, I realized that I should do more fashion content. My fashion and beauty videos are the best performing content I’ve ever had so I’ve led with these ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

You are known in the influencer circuit as being someone who is not afraid to bring up controversial topics. Are you afraid of cancel culture or receiving online hate? A.P: My entire life, I’ve always been the person to voice out what everyone else is thinking. I’ve always been the girl who’s “a lot” and I’m aware that for some people, I’m an acquired taste. Cancel culture and online hate is not intimidating to me because the bullies I had to deal with in middle and high school were 10 times worse.

How do you handle internet trolls and mean comments? A.P: I’ve learned to never take advice or to listen to anyone who you wouldn’t want to switch lives with. In which case, why would [I be] bothered by an internet troll?

Article continues below advertisement

You are very open about your cosmetic procedures on TikTok. Why do you feel it’s important to be honest about your plastic surgery? Do you think more influencers should follow suit? A.P: I’ve actually noticed since I’ve been more open about my procedures that many other digital creators have followed suit and I absolutely love it. In a world where beauty standards are extreme, it’s almost impossible not to succumb to them, and we shouldn’t be crucified for that. That being said, I think it’s important to be transparent so the people agonizing about not having perfectly sloped noses and flat stomachs don’t beat themselves up for not having what everyone else has had done (or can afford, ironically because of their audiences).

Article continues below advertisement

You also share stories about your high-end fashion purchases. Are you ever nervous or hesitant about showcasing your expensive purchases on TikTok? A.P: Not really! The fashion community on social media is such a fun space, it’s fun to share the benefits that I’m blessed to have because of my followers.

Being a social media influencer, do you have any fun/interesting fan encounter stories? A.P: Once on a first date, the sweetest girl came up to me in the middle of my date and told me how I’ve completely changed her outlook on confidence and changed her life because of it. It was the sweetest fan encounter I’ve ever had, although the guy I was with on the date probably thought she was a paid actress.

Article continues below advertisement