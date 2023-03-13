Chris Olsen and Meghan Trainor Are the Newfound Besties That Dreams Are Made Of

If you follow TikTok star Chris Olsen, singer Meghan Trainor, or both, odds are that you've seen the duo popping up together in pictures, videos, and more quite frequently. Naturally, Meghan is on a winning streak with her new music and Chris is as popular as ever on the video-sharing platform and social media as a whole, but what do we know about their relationship? How did Chris and Meghan become friends? Keep reading as we unpack how it all came to be.

How did Chris Olsen and Meghan Trainor's relationship begin?

You might've been fooled into thinking that Chris and Meghan have been friends since childhood after Chris shared a TikTok that suggested such. He even provided an image of the two of them together as youngsters. However, Chris eventually admitted that the picture was photoshopped and that he and the singer met much later in life.

During a candid chat with Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, Chris became more truthful about the origin of his and Meghan's friendship. "The first video we made together was pretending we were friends from childhood. We're not friends from childhood. We did fool the world doing that, but we will continue to say that we are because we think what a fun little joke that is," he admitted at the time, noting that he and Meghan actually met when he appeared on the singer's podcast in April 2022.