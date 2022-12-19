Man Records First Date Demanding He Buy Her Kids To-Go Meals in Viral TikTok
It seems like the older people get, the more easily they become prone to bitterness. The worst part is that it's easier to become jaded whenever you've been burnt in situations that mean a lot to you: like falling in love with someone, which can make repeated attempts at this pursuit, like going on date after date with new people a tall order emotionally.
There's a reason why countless songs, books, TV shows, movies, etc. are made about the subject of love no matter who we are, all of us sooner or later get bogged down by it, which can cause us to lash out at those we're attempting to meet in a romantic capacity.
This is what some folks think happened in a viral TikTok that depicts a woman trying to strong-arm her date into buying meals for her kids. Judging from their conversation, the man was an hour and a half late to their date and he told the woman that he would make it up to her by getting her another meal in a follow-up meeting.
It appears that the woman wasn't appreciative of that response and decided that the man should pay for two additional meals for her children at home, on top of the meal he was covering on their first date.
Monique Santos (@moniquelsantos09) posted the viral clip with a text overlay that reads: "Is he obligated to buy her kids food on the first date?"
In the video, the woman can be seen drinking, while adamantly telling the man he needs to pay up for the other meals.
"You already had me wait an hour and a half," the woman says in the clip, adding, "so it's for my kids...yeah you owe me that."
"Ain't they got a daddy?" the man asks as the woman looks back at him with widened eyes. A server walking by overhears the conversation and laughs, before apologizing.
The woman talks to the waitress and begins ordering on her date's card.
"No, bring the check I'm paying for it. I'm paying for my meal, your meal, I'm not paying for your kid's meal." the man tells the server, then the woman he's on a date with.
"And my kid's meal."
"No."
"Yes, you are."
"So you don't think you owe me after having me wait an hour and a half?"
"I told you I owe you, I owe you one, I'll take you out again."
"OK, so you're gonna pay for my kids' food."
The server stands by, looking on, smiling at the situation. The woman looks to the waitress again and asks her to put in the order before the man protests again.
"Hold up, don't do that, don't do that."
"Just because I was late I'm not paying for this." The man says that he's going to walk into the kitchen to tell them to not make the order if she continues to tell the staff to make meals he's not willing to pay for.
"I want you to make sure that my kids eat too," the woman says after the man continues to argue back that he shouldn't be expected to buy her children food.
He then gets up off the table to the kitchen, recording the whole time, and informs the waitress to not put that order on his bill, stating that those aren't his kids and he will not be paying for their meals.
The waitress seems to agree with the man's request before another staff member of the restaurant tells him to leave the kitchen as he isn't allowed to be back there. He then begins talking to other customers in the restaurant, "She's trying to put a bill on me them ain't my kids I'm late to the date she's trying to make get some food for her and her kids."
A woman that he is addressing asks back, "What's wrong with that?"
"You late," another woman said.
"This my first date I ain't even met them kids yet."
"You're late."
"I'm late? I gotta buy them steaks..."
A man chimes in, "What's wrong with that?" and people start laughing.
"Ain't nobody on my side?" The man asks while walking around the restaurant and back to his table.
While folks in the restaurant seemed convinced there wasn't anything wrong with the woman expecting the man to pay for her kids, throngs of TikTokers thought that it was unfair of her to do so. Many said that she was lucky enough that he even paid for her meal, based on the way that she was acting.
What do you think? Was it unfair of her to ask the man to pay for a meal for her kids because he was late to the date? Or do you think she was asking for way too much?