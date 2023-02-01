Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Source: SyFy Syfy's Latest Thriller Series 'The Ark' Takes Place in Space — Where Was It Actually Filmed? By Katherine Stinson Feb. 1 2023, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Humanity is in danger of extinction in Syfy's newest series The Ark. The 12-episode series takes us 100 years into the future, where the last shreds of human survivors head out into space on planetary colonization missions.

As the show's synopsis goes: "The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive." Now, fans are curious: Where was The Ark filmed? Here's what we know.

Source: SYFY

Details on the filming location for 'The Ark' on Syfy.

Forget the vast, dark depths of space — The Ark was actually filmed entirely in Serbia, according to an official press release from Syfy. More specifically, the sci-fi series was shot at PFI Studios in Belgrade. The Ark got a straight to series order in January 2022. The series started filming at PFI Studios in March 2022.

There is a huge significant detail about The Ark's filming location – according to KFTV, it was the first sci-fi series to be produced in Serbia. Production on The Ark was overseen by Balkanic Media head Jonathan English, who had this to say about The Ark in an official statement: "The Ark will be the first sci-fi show to be produced in Serbia and it's fantastic recognition for all the Serbian filmmakers and facilities, who will be part of this exciting production."

What is the episode release schedule for 'The Ark'? And will there be a Season 2 of 'The Ark'?

New episodes of The Ark will be released Tuesdays on Syfy at 9 p.m. EST. If you don't have a cable subscription but you're signed up for Peacock, you can stream new episodes of The Ark after they air live on Syfy. There will be 12 episodes in total for The Ark Season 1. Naturally, the next question to ask is — will there be a second season of The Ark?

As of this writing, Syfy has yet to renew The Ark for a second season. But hold your horses! They're likely just waiting to see how well Season 1 does ratings-wise, so if you're a fan of sci-fi, make sure to tune in!

Who is in the cast for 'The Ark'?