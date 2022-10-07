A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast

That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob Batalon) finds himself in at the start of the hilarious new SyFy comedy series Reginald the Vampire. Poor Reginald realizes that becoming a vampire doesn't free him from society's unrealistic expectations of beauty.

In fact — it's much worse in the world of beautiful vampires. So, who is in the Reginald the Vampire cast? We've got the details for you here!