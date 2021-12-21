Jacob Batalon on Meeting His Girlfriend, Brooke: "She Kind of Just Popped Into My Life"By Leila Kozma
Dec. 21 2021, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
Actor Jacob Batalon had his first breakthrough in 2016, with an appearance in Anthony Raus's movie, North Woods. The same year, he got the chance to do a screen test with Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming — and the rest was history.
He and Tom appeared in several Spider-Man movies together, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jacob earned praise for his portrayal of Ned. What's there to know about his girlfriend?
Meet Jacob Batalon's girlfriend, Brooke Reyna.
As Jacob Batalon told WIRED in December 2021 that he met his girlfriend, Brooke Reyna, while on a night out. The relationship fell into shape organically, he said. "I love her to death," Jacob told the outlet. "We met on a night out, really random. I feel like I wasn't really looking for anyone and she kind of just popped into my life. And now we're together."
And the carpe diem-style approach worked out in their favor. Having made the relationship official in March 2021, Jacob and Brooke embarked on a range of adventures, visiting tourist destinations like Disneyland Park. They often use Instagram to share outfit-of-the-day style posts and brief updates on their latest dates.
On May 8, 2021, Jacob shared a mirror selfie showcasing their color-coordinated outfits. Three days later, he returned to Instagram to post a short video taken during a night out. He wore a white, quarter-zip shirt accessorized with several chains. Brooke looked stunning in an elegant top. They posted several similar posts since then.
But going out and embarking on trips are far from their only hobby. They also shared photographic evidence of pampering sessions like putting on facemasks together. What's more, as Jacob told 1883 Magazine, Brooke encouraged him to try veganism.
"My girlfriend [Brooke Reyna] encouraged me to go vegan," Jacob told '1883 Magazine.'
As his loyal fans will know, Jacob lost weight in the past few years — debuting his new look in October 2020 on Instagram — and it appears that Brooke has been supportive of his endeavors as well. "My girlfriend really encouraged me to go vegan," Jacob said.
"I’ve been doing a lot of plant-based dishes recently. There’s this Filipino chef from San Francisco that makes vegan Filipino food which is something that I’m trying to get into as well."
Jacob Batalon and Brooke Reyna are just one of the power couples associated with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
Jacob and Brooke started dating in 2021. They are now in fierce competition for the (imagined) title of the most adorable couple associated with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Take Tom Holland and Zendaya, who started spending time together after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. The first dating rumors emerged circa 2017. They have yet to announce their engagement, but Zendaya was recently spotted seemingly wearing an engagement ring. (Most likely, it was a case of a mirror selfie making it seem like the ring was on that finger on that hand.)
Could Jacob Batalon and Brooke Reyna become husband and wife?
Who will get engaged first, Jacob and Brooke or Zendaya and Tom? Only time will tell. You might be able to take your mind off the hypothetical question by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, in theaters now.