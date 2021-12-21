Jacob Batalon on Meeting His Girlfriend, Brooke: "She Kind of Just Popped Into My Life"

As his loyal fans will know, Jacob lost weight in the past few years — debuting his new look in October 2020 on Instagram — and it appears that Brooke has been supportive of his endeavors as well. "My girlfriend really encouraged me to go vegan," Jacob said.

"I’ve been doing a lot of plant-based dishes recently. There’s this Filipino chef from San Francisco that makes vegan Filipino food which is something that I’m trying to get into as well."