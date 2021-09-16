'LHHATL' Star Arkansas Mo Fayne Has Secured a Sizable Net Worth Thanks to His Trucking Company

If you’ve watched LHHATL Season 8, you’re likely familiar with what Fayne does for a living. Aside from stepping into the reality TV world, Fayne owns a successful trucking business.

While most reality show salaries are a huge chunk of a celebrity’s net worth, that’s not the case for Fayne.

Some sources put Fayne’s net worth between $1 million and $3 million. Other outlets have reported that his nest egg currently sits at $4.5 million. This figure is strictly from his trucking business, Flame Trucking Company.

While Fayne has yet to confirm his exact net worth, it’s safe to assume that he’s in the million-dollar ball park.