Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue May Have to Face a Long-Term Prison Sentence

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many people and business owners were been worried about how they were going to make a living and keep their businesses and lifestyles afloat. After the pandemic caused several businesses to shut down, the government stepped in to offer aid. But of course, news of that aid naturally came with people looking to score a quick buck.

So, why is Baby Blue possibly going to jail? Get comfortable as we spill all the tea.

Pretty Ricky member Baby Blue (real name: Diamond Smith) is one of many people that have found themselves in trouble with the law. The rapper may have to sit down and do a prison bid, all because of greed getting the best of him.

Now they are facing a slew of charges that include wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud —according to VladTV . Baby Blue is now said to be facing up to five years in the big house.

Not to mention, it’s being reported that Baby Blue partnered with Tonye C. Johnson to commit the crime. As a result, the two managed to scam the government out of $24 million.

Once the money was turned over to the star, the spending spree began. The outlet reports that he used the money to purchase a $96,000 Ferrari among other expensive possessions.

He also took his money grab a step further by securing another PPL loan for $708,065 to help his other company, Blue Star Records LLC. But again, falsified documents were used to get the funds.

Baby Blue was in ICU the other week, and now about to go to jail for a $24M PPP loan?! YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP.

According to Billboard , the rapper allegedly secured a $426,717 loan under the Paycheck Protection Program offered by the government for his company, Throwbackjersey.com. However, he gained this loan by submitting falsified documentation.

In case you didn’t know, the Paycheck Protection Program ( PPP Loan ) was put in place as a form of emergency financial aid for business owners affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And of course, only reputable businesses are qualified to receive this aid. However, many people — including, apparently, Baby Blue — decided to take advantage.

“Get it how you live” is saying that many people live by. It basically means to get what you need without thinking about other people or the repercussions. It looks like Baby Blue was definitely applying that mantra to his life, and now he may have to pay a huge price: his freedom.

Baby Blue appears to be in good spirits despite facing jail time.

The possibility of going to prison naturally wouldn’t sit well with anyone, but Baby Blue appears to be taking the news in stride. It can be assumed that he is making most of his time before his inevitable prison bid.

Source: Instagram

VladTV shares that the rapper is preparing to plead guilty to the charges. He is reportedly set to appear before U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke on June 9, 2021 to plead guilty to at least one federal offense.

While there has been no talk of a plea deal on the table, it’s common practice for the feds to shave off time from a participating defendant’s sentence for a guilty plea. And despite all the drama, Baby Blue is a happy man these days. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper shared that he is not pressed over his current legal situation — especially since he recently was released from the hospital after being a victim of a robbery gone bad.

“I ain’t tripping. When I get out, I'll be ripped up like Gucci Mane,” he tells the site. “And I’ma be one of the hottest rappers in the world! My new single, 'Up Again' drops Friday! I’m talking about them f--- n----- who TRIED to rob me but ain’t get s---! Thankful to be Alive! All glory to God! Love my fans, family, and friends for sticking with a n---- through everything! All them prayers definitely saved my life!”

