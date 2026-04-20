The Actor Who Plays Art the Clown Proposed to His Girlfriend Partly in Character He popped the question at a fan convention. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 20 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lapetitejada

The actor who plays Art the Clown, David Howard Thornton, is probably the least threatening-looking person who could have been cast to play the horrific clown, and fans want the world for him. So when he proposed to his girlfriend, Jada Christie, in full Art the Clown makeup at a convention, the proposal left plenty of fans cheering for the couple.

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Of course, some wanted to know if Art the Clown's proposal was real, especially since you can't actually hear David pop the question, but you can see his mouth move before he gives a classic Art smile to his now-fiancée. So, in a way, he was partly in character and partly himself, giving fans what they want from the actor without totally breaking the fourth wall, so to speak.

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Art the Clown's proposal happened in costume.

David proposed to Jada at the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo in Huntsville, Ala. In a video that David posted to his Instagram, he gets down on one knee in full Art makeup and costume and asks Jada to marry him. They kiss and smile for the cameras, and, in any other situation, it might seem out of place. But for David, who became a pop icon overnight for his portrayal of Art in the Terrifier movies, it makes total sense.

Other celebrities quickly commented on Art's post to congratulate the couple. Lauren LaVera, who stars in the first three Terrifier movies, commented, "I was LITERALLY going to text you the other day to see if you've done it yet! I'm so happy for ya'll. Many many years of love and happiness!"

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Jack Quaid wrote, "BUDDY! Congrats!!!! And, of course, fans are over the moon excited to see the actor behind Art get more success in life outside of his now iconic role. And when someone posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was a "bizarre" proposal, an apparent fan replied to let them know that, clearly, David's fiancé accepts him for who he is and that the proposal proves that.

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Who is Art the Clown's actor engaged to?

David's fiancée, Jada, seems to have deleted most of her Instagram posts from before 2025, when she began sharing photos and details of her relationship with David. She often attends conventions with him, and, before they started dating, she was in a toxic relationship that she opened up about in her Instagram Stories after she and David got engaged. She wrote that David worships her "like a goddess." It was something she hadn't experienced in a relationship before.