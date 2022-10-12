Fellow Gorehounds, Art the Clown Is Back! Here's How You Can Watch 'Terrifier 2'

Still, its 2022 sequel arrived with something to prove. Once again starring the murderous silent clown named Art (David Howard Thornton) — who seemingly can't die — Terrifier 2 has stabbed and slashed its way to a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 percent.

"After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night," the synopsis reads.