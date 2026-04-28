Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Body Has Been Returned to Her Family in New Jersey None of Ashlee’s personal belongings have been returned. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 28 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleejenae

The death of Ashlee Jenae has rocked social media. Ever since the news of her passing was announced in early April 2026, the general consensus about her untimely death was foul play. After first being informed that her death was due to suicide, and reports of her being pronounced dead after being treated at the hospital, the story has a lot of holes. After all, it doesn't make sense for a Black woman, who was in great spirits and recently engaged, to end her life.

Article continues below advertisement

After heavy criticism from social media users and Ashlee’s family, Tanzanian authorities have decided to launch an investigation into her death. As a result, Ashlee’s fiancé, Joe McCann, is under questioning and has been unable to leave the country. Since then, the world has been awaiting updates on Ashlee’s case and whether Joe will be held accountable.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashlee Jenae’s body has been returned to her family in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Ashlee’s father, Harry Robinson, revealed that her body was returned to the family on Friday, April 24, 2026. However, they immediately discovered that none of Ashlee’s personal belongings had been returned.

Apparently, Harry shares that Ashlee’s engagement ring and other items were not returned. At this time, they believe these items are being held by Tanzanian authorities because the investigation is still ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, it’s currently unknown if Tanzanian authorities have contacted Ashlee’s family about her personal belongings. It’s also unknown if Joe played a role in the engagement ring not being returned.

Article continues below advertisement

As of now, the family says they’re unsure whether and when Ashlee’s personal items will be returned. Since the family has repeatedly said they haven't heard much from Joe, they’re planning to travel to Tanzania to see if they can get answers.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashlee Jenae’s family has conducted an independent autopsy.

It’s no secret that Ashlee’s family has rejected the belief that the 31-year-old committed suicide. Given the milestones Ashlee had reached, it doesn’t track that she was in a space where her mental health was in jeopardy. “She was a beacon of light and gave no indication she would ever harm herself,” Ashlee’s family told TMZ.

As such, the family revealed that they are awaiting results from an independent autopsy conducted since her return. It’s unclear whether the autopsy results will change the scope of the case for Tanzanian authorities. However, the family's goal is to learn the truth about what happened to Ashlee and to set the record straight.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, TMZ reports that Joe is a key witness in the investigation. Although his passport has been confiscated, it’s still unclear whether his status as a witness has been elevated to that of a suspect. After all, he was one of the last people to see Ashlee alive at the hotel.