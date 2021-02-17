Ashley Judd Has Strong Views About Having Kids: "It’s Unconscionable to Breed"

Actress Ashley Judd is no stranger to speaking out when it comes to topics she feels strongly about. The political activist went viral in 2017 with her "Nasty Woman" speech, which called out misogyny and racism after Donald Trump's inauguration. And when she shattered her leg while in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she shared her harrowing story to help raise awareness for the lack of access to healthcare there.

Ashley also has strong views about having kids. But does she have any of her own?