Ashton Hall Can Afford as Much Saratoga Water as He Pleases — A Look at His Net Worth Ashton Hall went viral for sharing six-hour morning routine on social media. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 26 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashtonhallofficial

Addresses and people change, but the internet will never stop being undefeated. No matter what's going on in the real world, anyone brave enough to post their lives in front of millions of strangers will always be susceptible to being roasted by multiple faceless users.

Article continues below advertisement

Fitness trainer Ashton Hall experienced how ruthless social media can be after his six-hour morning routine went viral. However, it seems Ashton is getting the last laugh, as the ongoing parody videos and engagement will likely only increase his already impressive net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ashton Hall's net worth?

Ashton's net worth was already in excellent standing when more people on the internet were introduced to his content. He reportedly makes between $284,000 and $1.71 million from his fitness training and being a content creator. Ashton's massive social media following includes 3 million YouTube subscribers and 9.3 million Instagram followers. His content includes fitness tutorials, motivational videos, and strategies for growing their content.

Ashton shares his progress with his online supporters, including celebrating him reaching 6 million followers on Instagram in February 2025. "6 Mill," he said at the time. "Life moves fast, but a lot can happen in one month if you trust God and put the work in to follow."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton hasn't shared how his viral video titled "The morning routine that changed my life 3:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.," changed his net worth for the better or not. The viral video showed Ashton waking up at 3:50, cold plunging himself with Saratoga spring water and ice multiple times, exercising, journaling, and basically having an entire day before 9 a.m. Later in the routine, he consumes a banana and rubs its peel on his face, attributing various health benefits to these practices.

Article continues below advertisement

The video has amassed over 40 million views on YouTube, sparking widespread discussion and a flurry of memes across social media platforms. It also reportedly boosted Saratoga's search numbers, as an X (formerly Twitter) user stated the water's Google search increased by "1,379 percent in interest" following the video's release. Others joked about the "CEO at the Saratoga water company watching the sales skyrocket today."

Article continues below advertisement

Saratoga's chief marketing officer for its parent brand, Primo Brands, Kheri Tillman, has said the company didn't plan on Ashton's video being an ad for the brand, though the water company poked fun at the video on its Instagram account. Saratoga also noted the fitness trainer's genius marketing moves and his commitment to his health.