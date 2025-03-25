What Is Hasan Piker’s Net Worth? Inside the Influencer’s Impressive Fortune Hasan Piker is an online media personality known for his Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, and left-wing political and social commentary. By Danielle Jennings Published March 25 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In a relatively short time, social influencers have quickly risen to become some of the most successful people in entertainment, with many of the top names even making more or just as much as Hollywood A-listers. Hasan Piker can count himself among that group, as his online social and political activity has resulted in an impressive fortune.

Hasan is an online media personality known for his Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, and left-wing political and social commentary that has brought him millions of followers across social platforms — and also translated to millions of dollars in the bank.

What is Hasan Piker’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of March 2025, Hasan’s net worth is listed as an estimated $8 million. The bulk of his wealth is due to his online career, where he has 2.5 million followers on Twitch, 1.28 million followers on YouTube (where his videos have been viewed over 400 million times), and 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Before his successful influencer career, Hasan worked for The Young Turks news network and show co-founded by his uncle, Cenk Uygur — this was before his stint at HuffPost from 2016 until 2018.

Hasan Piker Social influencer, political commentator Net worth: $8 million Hasan Piker is a streamer, social influencer, and political commentator. Birth date: July 25, 1991 Birthplace: New Brunswick, N.J. Birth name: Hasan Dogan Piker Father: Mehmet Becet Piker — political scientist and economist Mother: Ukur Sedef Piker — architectural historian, teacher Marriages: None Children: None Education: University of Miami, Rutgers University New Brunswick

Hasan created his empire on social media.

While still working as both a host and a producer at The Young Turks, Hasan began officially streaming on Twitch in March 2018 and quickly became one of the platforms top voices for his political content that resonated with young viewers, according to the New York Times.

“People came to me because they wanted to hear a point of view — and maybe not a manicured point of view either, but an honest point of view,” he told the outlet in a 2020 interview. Leftist millennial and Gen Z followers responded to his approach to political news that was decidedly less buttoned-up and filtered in comparison to traditional news outlets.

Hasan’s political content demonstrates a different way to reach young voters.

As his Twitch videos and streams became increasingly more popular, Hasan went on to work with Congressional officials. In October 2020, Hasan partnered with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar and organized a “Get Out the Vote” stream of the playing the game Among Us to attract young voters.

During the first political debate of the 2020 election between former President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hasan’s live commentary of the event on Twitch brough in 125,000 viewers — which was the highest viewership of all debate coverage on the platform, the New York Times reported.

Hasan’s harsh words for political officials resulted in a Twitch ban.

He was previously banned from Twitch in 2021, but more recently, in March 2025, Hasan was temporarily banned from Twitch due to his comments about Florida Senator Rick Scott during a live stream. “If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott, OK?” he said while responding to Rick being interviewed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins.