Scientists Claim That a Mixture Involving Astronaut Blood Could Be Vital to Colonizing Mars

The prospect of colonizing Mars has captivated people ever since space travel became a plausible human endeavor. Our neighboring planet has long been the subject of curiosity, and everyone from the nation's top scientists to Elon Musk has speculated on what it would take to build a colony on Mars.

While the notion of a Martian colony conjures visions of futuristic buildings, wild technological developments, and everything else from a sci-fi movie, the facts are less grand. Scientists claim that one of the key elements to building on Mars exists within every single one of us: blood.

That may sound unsettling, but there is some solid science to back the theory. Keep reading to find out how astronaut blood can be used to make concrete for a future Martian colony.