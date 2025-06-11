Travis Scott Is Still Setting Lawsuits in Connection to the 2021 Astroworld Concert Tragedy A brother of one of the victims said he is now "scarred for life." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 11 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Exactly two years after Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld concert ended in the deaths of 10 people, the rapper was profiled by GQ. In what feels like a slap to the face of the victims, it was titled, "The Reemergence of Travis Scott." He was gearing up for his Circus Maximus tour and was determined to show the fans a good time. "You don’t come here to think, you come here to let loose," he said. Honestly, a bit more thinking should have gone into what would be the last Astroworld festival.

Doubling down, the "90210" singer said it was all about the "good vibes." The Astroworld tragedy is mentioned in the article, but Scott is only asked about something he once said in an interview. He explained that it was not his intention to show up and be a villain. Scott told GQ he wanted to show the world how great his hometown of Houston is. Less than a year later, he settled hundreds of lawsuits in connection to the event. Here's what we know about the victims.

The 2021 Astroworld concert victims were young people hoping to have some fun.

According to The New York Times, the victims ranged in age from 9 to 23. Bharti Shahani was there with her sister and cousin. She died when the three of them got separated. The same thing happened to Madison Dubiski, who was with her brother Ty. They lost track of each other during Scott's performance. She was a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi.

Axel Acosta was one of the last victims to be identified after his picture was circulated online. The junior at Western Washington University was majoring in computer science. His brother Joel was the person who identified him. He told The Times that Axel was really excited about the concert. Jacob Jurinek was studying art and media at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He had lost his mother 10 years earlier.

Basil Mirza Baig lost his brother, Danish Baig, and wrote in a Facebook post that he was "scarred for life." According to Basily, Danish died while trying to save his sister-in-law from being trampled. He was a hero. Rudy Peña was described as friendly and outgoing by his sister Jennifer who spoke with The Laredo Morning Times.

Brianna Rodriguez is best remembered by her family and friends for her love of dancing, which she put on full display as a member of the drill team at Heights High School in Houston. John Hilgert arrived at the concert early to stake out a good spot but lost his life instead. His family was left reeling after his death. Franco Patino was well on his way to a career in biomedical engineering. It's particularly cruel to learn that he hoped to help others by focusing on prosthetics.

Travis Scott settled hundreds of lawsuits following the 2021 Astroworld concert.