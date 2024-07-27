Home > Television > Reality TV Not All of the 'Auction Kings' Are Continuing in the Beloved Profession Anymore If we had to pick a favorite Auction King, we'd simply have to refuse. Let's check up on how they're all doing. By Alex West Published Jul. 27 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

Discovery Channel's Auction Kings might have ended, but most of the cast has gone on to continue their thriving careers in the auctioneering business, still finding passion in antiques and collectibles.

It only seems fair that fans would be curious as to what the cast is up to now. After all, you never forget who was the first person to introduce you to this fast-paced world.

Paul Brown

Source: Discovery

Paul Brown's vibe is what set him apart from the rest. He ended up leaving the gallery business after the show, though, for a brief amount of time and, instead, hosted Endless Yard Sale for GAC.

He hasn't made a reported sale since 2021, according to The Cinemaholic. In his personal life, Paul battled against cancer, overcoming it in 2018. He is still married to Linda Wood as he has since November 2011.

Cindy Shook

Source: Discovery

Cindy Shook, sadly, passed away in February 2021. Before her death, she starred in the production Prodigal The Aftermath in 2015 as Gloria, furthering her entertainment career.

Jon Hammond

Source: IMDb

While the Auction Kings stars spent their time in the limelight, Jon Hammond chose to step away from it all. He appears to be focusing on his family, including his wife and three children.

Jason Brooks

Jason Brooks continued his career in the industry, now owning Wesley Kay Auctioneers. It's unclear how close he still is with Guerry Wise, but they are still both ensnared in the industry, so they might cross paths from time to time.

Guerry Wise

Guerry Wise still conducts business in Cumming, Ga. In 2020, his father passed away, according to an online obituary. They honored him by writing, "Mr. Wise enjoyed going out to eat, tending to his cattle and taking trips to Savannah, GA, but most of all he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren."

Bob Brown

Bob Brown is still the owner of Red Baron Antiques in Atlanta, Ga., and continues to focus on his antique furniture business. It doesn't seem like much has changed for Bob, including his passion for the trade.

Delfino Ramos

Delfino Ramos continues to list his place of work as Gallery 63 on his Facebook. However, he's mostly kept a low profile and hasn't made a public post since 2014.

Elijah Brown

Source: YouTube/Elijah Brown

Elijah Brown brought a bit of youth to the show as Paul Brown's son. He's using that unique angle and embracing YouTube, creating an antiques channel where he shares his knowledge.

Ernie Garrett

Source: Discovery Paul Brown, Ernie Garret, and Steve Garrett

Ernie Garrett was really into the idea of building on the reality TV stardom that they had started. He pitched a show to Discovery Channel, but it never came to fruition. “We are not on the show because we want to be on TV or to be famous or anything,” Ernie candidly said to The Voice. “The only reason we are doing this is for the money.”

Steve Garrett

Source: Discovery Steve and Ernie Garrett

Steve Garrett still remains staunchly by Ernie's side, though it seems like Ernie really took the lead when the show ended. However, they're both still co-owners of Garrett Brothers Antiques and Collectables.

Dr. Lori

Source: Facebook/Dr. Lori

Much like Elijah, Dr. Lori embraced the modern world of the internet. While she made plenty of appearances on television media, she keeps everyone updated on her professional moves on YouTube.

