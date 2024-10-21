Home > Television > Reality TV '16 and Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed "I love you more than words can even come close." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 21 2024, 6:19 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Autumn Oxley

Season 5 of MTV's 16 and Pregnant aired in 2014 and included a cast of 12 teenage girls who were about to grow up pretty fast. One girl stood out from the others because she was not the only teenager giving birth in her family. Autumn Crittendon's older sister Misty was only 18 when she had her son. The sisters were in it together.

When we meet Autumn, she is living with her parents in Virginia and is a sophomore in high school. She was still dating her baby's father when the show started, but the relationship is rocky. She had her son Drake on the show, then went on to have two more children. Sadly, Autumn passed away in July 2024. Three months later the cause of death was revealed. Here's what we know.

Autumn Crittendon's cause of death has been revealed.

Virginia Department of Health, per TMZ, Autumn died of an accidental drug overdose. Her official cause of death was listed as "toxicity from fentanyl and para-fluoro fentanyl, an illicit synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl." At the time of her death, Autumn and her three children were living at her stepfather's house in Virginia. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her but were not successful.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Autumn's sister Misty opened up about what it felt like to find out she had died, via InTouch Weekly. She wrote about pulling up to the house, with all of the police and paramedics in the front yard.

