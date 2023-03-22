'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant's Future Is Uncertain Amid Rumors of Cancellation

Gone are the days when the Teen Mom franchise had a half dozen spinoffs airing on MTV at any given time. Because, following the cancellations of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, a new show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, was born to combine them. There's also Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which puts some of the moms in a resort and enforces group therapy sessions. But what about that other show in the franchise, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant?

The series aired for three seasons before it was put on what appeared to be a prolonged hiatus after September 2022. But is Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant canceled now? There are new rumors that have fans concerned. And if MTV scrapped two of the franchise's flagship shows, it seems likely that the rumors are true. Here's what we know.

Source: MTV The stars in the 'Teen Mom' franchise have often clashed.

Is 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' canceled?

Fans were already concerned about the future of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant when there was no announcement about a new season after the Season 3 finale in 2022. Concern came even more swiftly when it was clear that MTV planned to restructure the Teen Mom franchise as we know it. And now, there are multiple reports that the network has canceled Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant for good.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, an unnamed source confirmed to the outlet that the show is canceled and that the entire cast has already been contacted. MTV has not yet confirmed the cancellation, but Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans aren't exactly shocked at the news.

Most of the other Teen Mom shows have been met with less than ideal viewership numbers in recent years, though they continued on for quite a while. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant isn't immune to that. It raked in just 152,000 for a September 2022 episode.

Still, some viewers had held out hope that this particular series would prevail. It follows a group of young moms who grapple with parenthood while also trying to grow up themselves. Their struggles are reminiscent of the early days of Teen Mom, which is why it resonates so well with viewers.

Why were Rachel,her mom, Brianna & her mom not on this season?? They would’ve definitely benefited from this!! #TeenMomFamilyReunion #TeenMomNextChapter #TeenMomYoungandPregnant — Neysa 🇵🇷♍️ (@NeysaStylist) January 11, 2023

Will anyone from 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' be on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?

It's still too early to say for sure what will happen to the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast if the show really is canceled. And for now, it appears to be another rumor. But The Ashley did report that MTV executives told the young moms that some of them could be brought back for something else on the network.