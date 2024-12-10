Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Ayrton Senna Had Quite the Track Record When It Comes to His Relationship History Ayrton's dating record was quite lengthy before he died unexpectedly at 34. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 10 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Three-time Formula 1 Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna may be gone, but he's far from forgotten. Netflix’s six-episode limited series, Senna, is keeping his legacy alive. Released on Nov. 29, 2024, the series dives deep into Ayrton's life — his iconic racing career, personal relationships, and untimely death — giving fans an intimate look at the man behind the wheel, including who he met and mingled with along the way.

Ayrton tragically lost his life on May 1, 1994, in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix. Widely regarded as the fastest driver of all time, he claimed 41 victories and three world championships between 1984 and 1994. Cars were more than just his career — they were his passion. While Ayrton's talent and love for the sport are well-known, fans are also curious about his personal life. Was Ayrton ever married? Let’s explore his relationship history.

Here's who Ayrton Senna dated and married.

Ayrton’s career may have stayed firmly on the racing track, but his love life took a few unexpected turns. He married Lilian de Vasconcelos in 1981, but the union didn’t last long — they divorced in 1983, making their marriage a brief chapter in his life. Lilian is portrayed by Alice Wegmann in Senna. Perhaps their marriage ended quickly because Ayrton tied the knot at just 21 years old.

Following his divorce, Ayrton Senna dated Adriane Yamin.

After Ayrton’s divorce, his next relationship lasted a bit longer. He dated Adriane Yamin from 1984 to 1988, and the two reportedly got engaged at one point during their time together. Adriane was allegedly just 15 when their relationship began, while Ayrton, born in 1960, would have been 24. It's worth noting that the accuracy of the reported age gap is unclear.

Four years later, Ayrton began dating Brazilian TV presenter and actress Xuxa Meneghel in 1988. Their relationship, which lasted until 1993, was marked by ups and downs. They broke up and reconciled multiple times over those five years.

Ayrton Senna dated a few other women after Xuxa.

After Ayrton's relationship with Xuxa, his love life reportedly became more fast-paced. In 1990 alone, he was linked to Vera Peres, Carol Alt, and Christine Ferracciu. His relationship with Christine is believed to have continued into 1991. Elle MacPherson also entered the picture in 1991, adding to the list of his rumored romances.

It’s possible Ayrton either took a break from dating or kept his personal life more private for a time, as his next high-profile relationship didn’t begin until 1993. That’s when he started seeing a Brazilian TV host who would become his last girlfriend before his tragic death in 1994.

Ayrton Senna was in a relationship with Adriane Galisteu at the time of his death.