Babestation Reveals Which States Are The Largest Tippers For Online Creators Babestation revealed that Texan natives in particular tip 34% higher than others across the country. By Distractify Staff Published April 28 2026, 10:54 p.m. ET Source: Babestation

American fans of Babestation are proving to be some of the most generous, and the men from Texas are leading the way when it comes to tipping. Babestation, one of the biggest international webcam sites, has revealed that men from the states of New York, California, and Texas are the largest spenders and tippers on average.

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Founded in 2002, Babestation pioneered the live "babeshow" format, blending television with real-time viewer interaction. Now in its 24th year, it has evolved into a multi-platform network connecting fans with top British glamour models via TV, live streaming and webcamming.

When it comes to chat room fun, the models rake in their money through tips — and American men know exactly how to spoil them. They don't just watch; they interact, and, thanks to US tipping culture, they reward girls more freely. Babestation revealed that Texan natives in particular tip 34% higher than others across the country, with men in Florida and California close behind.

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Source: Babestation

Users from New York, California, and Texas alone account for nearly 40% of the American audience on the site. In fact, data analysis shows that American users are highly valuable for UK live cam performers, with strong traffic coming from the trio of top states. Interestingly, it's not just about the money — it's also about behavior.

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US users are more likely to start a conversation; they're more comfortable tipping and more willing to reward models who make their interaction feel personal. "American guys are often some of the best to talk to because they actually chat. They join in and make the whole show feel more lively," said Zeena Valvona, 24, from Hampshire, who has 14,100 Instagram followers at @zeena_valvona.

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Bonni Gee, 33, from North London, who has attracted 88,300 Instagram followers at @bonni.gee, added: "You really notice the tipping culture with US users. If they're enjoying the attention, they're much more likely to show it." Babestation model Bonni also noted that American energy brings a variety of positives. She said, "New York and Texas guys bring very different energy, but both are great in their own way. New Yorkers love the banter; Texans tend to come in big with the compliments and tips."

American users bring other bonus points to the table, too, with the majority (21%) more likely to favor a model after a strong first interaction. The girls also noted that US fans stayed in-room longer when they responded quickly and conversationally — something the models all love. "A lot of American users are confident but still respectful, which makes them fun to perform for. They usually know how to keep the conversation moving," said Babestation model Violet Chelsea.

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Source: Babestation

Zeena agreed: "The best thing about US fans is they make it feel interactive. It's not just watching — it feels like they want a proper connection." New Yorkers bring different qualities to the room, including big-city confidence, fast-paced conversation and a strong tipping mindset. Data also revealed that late-night US traffic performed best when models were direct and full of playful banter, rather than giving short, transactional replies.