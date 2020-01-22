Angry Mom Goes Off on Her Underpaid Babysitter Who Left for a Better Paying Job

Not that this babysitter owed the mom an explanation, but she's totally right that she'll earn way more at Walmart, even after taxes. The real gasp came with the Lexus reveal. It's more obvious now than ever that this mom was trying to exploit her friend for cheap labor because she knew she could get away with it, at least for a little while.

The fact that she has actually been working for nine months and two of those months were unpaid sent me over the roof. If you have a friend with kids, it's not a big deal to sometimes do them a favor and watch their little ones for free. Once in a while, that's OK. But this was a full-time job. It's just another story of a mom who didn't want to pay childcare workers what they're worth and then got mad when she could no longer get away with exploiting her employee.