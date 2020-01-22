We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Sony / Imgur

Angry Mom Goes Off on Her Underpaid Babysitter Who Left for a Better Paying Job

We've seen numerous times how babysitters get exploited and underpaid because childcare isn't valued the way it should be. People try to criminally underpay the people who care for their kids and then get mad when their providers find this unacceptable. This story is no exception. Posted in the Choosing Beggars subreddit, it's a Facebook conversation between a mom and the babysitter she used to take advantage of. 

But that babysitter quit to go work at Walmart, where she'd make much more money. She was being wildly underpaid to babysit 40 hours a week, but the mom who employed her seemed to believe her leaving to make more money was a "betrayal." Get a load of her.