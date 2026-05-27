'Toy Story 5' Includes Bad Bunny as a New Forgotten Toy in the Group His 'Toy Story 5' character isn't that far off from who he is in real life. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 27 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Every time a new Toy Story movie is released, the cast adds a new familiar celebrity voice to the roster. For Toy Story 5, one of the new cast members is Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. But who is Bad Bunny's Toy Story 5 character and is the character meant to last beyond the fifth installment of the Pixar franchise?

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His character might not be on par with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, or even Forky, but longtime fans of the movies are still excited to see (or, rather, hear) Bad Bunny in this new kind of role. In the past, other big names in the entertainment world, including Keanu Reeves and Mel Books. So in that regard, Bad Bunny is in good company.

Source: Pixar

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Bad Bunny's 'Toy Story 5' character is a new toy.

According to IMDb, Bad Bunny's character is called Pizza with Sunglasses. As a forgotten toy, he probably doesn't have an official name, but the description doing double duty his character's name is something most parents can relate to. Not all of their kids' toys get special names, or even come with names, and in a world of random squishy toys with faces and strange characters that aren't Barbies or action figures, sometimes, Pizza with Sunglasses is the best kids can do.

Per ABC News, Pizza with Sunglasses is basically Bad Bunny in character as himself. Well, sort of. According to the outlet, Pizza with Sunglasses is "effortlessly cool and mysterious" and "a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed." Again, it's pretty relatable for both kids and parents alike.

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The official Pixar account on Instagram shared a quick teaser of Bad Bunny's Toy Story 5 character. In the video, upbeat music plays in the background as Pizza with Sunglasses hops around. Bad Bunny's voice is heard in a quick laugh, and that's it. So it seems like Pixar is gatekeeping the Pizza with Sunglasses character so that movie goers can get the full effect on the big screen.

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Has Bad Bunny done voice acting before?

Before Toy Story 5, Bad Bunny did not lend his voice to any other animated movies or even TV shows. Obviously, he is known worldwide for his singing, so making the leap from recording music to recording his voice as an animated character wasn't that big of a stretch. But it was a new foray in another sector of the entertainment world for the Grammy Award-winning artist.

BAD BUNNY IN TOY STORY 5?! — liliana;🌺 (@pimpcess_lily) May 27, 2026