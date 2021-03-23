Meet the Balero Family From Discovery+'s New Show 'Pig Royalty'By Megan Uy
Mar. 23 2021, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Discovery+ has gotten creative with their TV shows now that they have Pig Royalty joining their network! The name has exactly to do with the concept of the show — just letting you know now in case you think there's a hidden meaning behind it. It's not like Shark Tank where it has absolutely nothing to do with the marine animal.
Pig Royalty will be premiering on the streaming service, where they'll be dropping not just one episode but two. If you're interested in the pig competing world, then this will definitely be one of your favorite shows. Keep on reading to learn more about the new series and what it's all about.
Who is the Balero family on the new show 'Pig Royalty'?
Pig Royalty follows two families who are known for their legacy in winning pig competitions. They are the Balero family and the Rihn family. The Baleros are renowned in the field of pig showing and are a famous name in their work. But the Rihn family wants to take them down and become the new legendary name in the game. In the show, they battle it out to see who's the best of the best.
"The two families criss-cross Texas, competing for the ultimate prizes: money; scholarships; big, shiny belt buckles that 'crown' you the winner; and all the bragging rights that go with them. Don’t let the southern smiles and hospitality fool you — the stakes are high and family legacies, reputations, and thousands of dollars are on the line. May the best pig win!" the press release for the series says.
This show will give people a better understanding of what pig competitions are like.
The Balero family consists of Michelle Balero (the matriarch of the clan) and her award-winning daughters McKayla, McKenzie, and McCall. In the show, we'll see them training their 11-year-old cousin Taytain “The Nugget” Diaz to be a pig champion. The Baleros' fame is multi-generational (as is the Rihns') and their fame in Texas for having the most top-notch show pigs goes way back — so we can already assume that the competition between them and the Rihns is about to get heated.
What is the Balero family's net worth?
There's no actual evidence that shows the exact number or even a range as to how much the famous pig-showing family is worth. But how much pig competitions are worth should give us a few hints.
If you didn't know already, cash prizes for those who win in pig shows are usually a very large sum of money. And if we already know beforehand that the Balero kids are known to always win competitions, that's enough to show that they're pretty wealthy.
The Daily Beast reports that McKayla has made as much as $65,000 from her pig winning best in show. That's literally an annual salary for some people. And these competitors sometimes do multiple shows a year.
You can watch Pig Royalty on Discovery+. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.