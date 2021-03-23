Meet the Balero Family From Discovery+'s New Show 'Pig Royalty'

There's no actual evidence that shows the exact number or even a range as to how much the famous pig-showing family is worth. But how much pig competitions are worth should give us a few hints.

If you didn't know already, cash prizes for those who win in pig shows are usually a very large sum of money. And if we already know beforehand that the Balero kids are known to always win competitions, that's enough to show that they're pretty wealthy.

The Daily Beast reports that McKayla has made as much as $65,000 from her pig winning best in show. That's literally an annual salary for some people. And these competitors sometimes do multiple shows a year.