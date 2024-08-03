Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Not All the Ladies in the 'Bama Rush' Documentary Made it Through Their Collegiate Years Choose your 'Bama Rush' documentary main character: Shelby Rose, Gracie, Holliday, Isabelle, or Makayla? By Alex West Published Aug. 3 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: HBO

After TikTok blew up the sorority rush scene, producers and movie makers were quick to capitalize. What started as a few OOTDs led to a massive documentary called Bama Rush.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie showed a sliver of reality for some women going through the rush process at the University of Alabama which is particularly known for high stakes and rigorous recruitment processes. It's been a few years, so did it all work out for them in the end?

Shelby Rose

Shelby Rose came into her recruitment process as basically a picture-perfect PNM (potential new member). She had experience with philanthropy and community service and was exceptionally organized.

Article continues below advertisement

However, her involvement with the documentary could have cost her a spot in a house. After all, the rumors of the documentary were taken very seriously by the Panhellenic organizations.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only that, but Shelby spoke out after the documentary trailer to say it didn't "align" with her "morals and values." In a TikTok, she wrote: "I am thankful I left when I did and pray for every UA girl in a sorority right now. I always want to spread a positive light in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

So, while we see a glimpse of the beginning of her journey, we don't quite seen the middle. We do know that, in the end, she did snag a spot in a house. Shelby went Phi Mu!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she's plenty active on social media, embracing that influencer life. Plus, she participates in Miss Illinois pageants, winning a Hometown Hero award, according to Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Gracie O'Connor

Gracie's journey wasn't captured in the documentary, but she was one of the stars who rose up from the original trend on TikTok. She lent her expertise throughout the doc, so we wondered, what is she up to?

Article continues below advertisement

After her journey, she snagged a spot in Pi Beta Phi and was an active sister during her interview. Gracie graduated the University of Alabama with two degrees, writing on Instagram: "Would've never been possible without the constant love and support of my incredible parents!"

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Holliday

Affectionally called by her last name, Holliday, Hailey faced a more difficult time through the process. After being extended a bid, she was booted out for wearing another house's sticker.

Article continues below advertisement

So, she decided to make a comeback and rush again, something you're welcome to do as long as you've never been initiated to another sorority. However, she dropped out before rush as she heard she was blacklisted anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

The sorority houses must have missed out because this star ended up competing for Miss Alabama. "Even though I did not win the title of Miss Alabama I won so many life-long friendships," she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Holliday also went on to pursue a law degree at the university. In July 2024, she also revealed that she's a mother, sharing a sweet photo of herself with her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Makayla Miller

Makayla Miller really showed just how intense prep can be for the sorority process. She hired a sorority coach who specifically helps individuals get into top houses and find their forever sisters.

Article continues below advertisement

However, as a sophomore entering rush, she had the realization that it just wasn't what she wanted. "I realized that since being a sophomore now, you don't have to be in a sorority to enjoy your life," Makayla said in the movie. "It's just me personally. I don't think I could do it, but I know other girls that love it."

Article continues below advertisement

Makayla revealed that she is now engaged with a wedding date set for 2025. Despite the upcoming wedding, it appears she's also still a student at the university.

Article continues below advertisement

Isabelle Eacrett

"Being in a sorority will help me figure out who I want to be," Isabelle Eacrett said in the movie. "I've always needed a thing to be a part of as part of my identity. It's been hard for me to find a sense of self-worth because I don't really know who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

She was inspired to take the leap from the TikTok trend, even heading to the University of Alabama specifically for the rush experience. Fans followed her experience which led her to become an Alpha Delta Pi sister.

Article continues below advertisement