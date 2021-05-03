24 Baristas Share the Most Insane Coffee Orders They're Forced to Make

Let's just tell it like it is: Starbucks and a lot of other popular coffee places make breakfast milkshakes more than anything else. Folks are so quick to give themselves type-2 diabetes with whatever beverages they're slurping down that include pumps of various artificially-flavored syrups, little bits of what is essentially candy, and more sugar than you should probably consume in an entire week.

But there are some people who take already sweet drinks from places like Starbucks and decide to concoct their own unholy brand of Barista-breaking beverages. Maybe with the advent of mobile customizations and folks intentionally creating psychotic drink orders so they can post it on social media to see if Baristas would actually make it, it doesn't change the fact that these abominations are actually being created.

Source: Twitter

Barista Josue Morales took to Twitter to share a recent Starbucks order that was so unbelievably packed with sugar and fixin's that he joked it "made [him] wanna quit [his] job." While that may sound a bit dramatic, you should just take a look at the ingredients in this thing and you'll get to understand Josue's frustration.

On todays episode of why i wanna quit my job. pic.twitter.com/vKAtRKNRwe — Josie (@ProjectJosiee) May 2, 2021

I think his ire has less to do with all of the work that it takes to make this beverage and more to do with the fact that he's a member of the same species as someone who would honestly want to drink this. In case you're wondering, it contains: 5 whole bananas

Extra caramel drizzle

Extra whipped cream

Extra ice

Extra cinnamon dolce topping

7 pumps of additional caramel sauce

Extra caramel crunch

1 pump of honey blend

Extra salted brown butter topping

5 pumps of frap roasted coffee

7 additional frap chips

Heavy cream

And the whole thing's double blended

This thing seems more like an unholy Dairy Queen blizzard than an actual drink you'd order from Starbucks.

And in case you were wondering what Josue's drink costs to make, someone recreated it in the Starbucks mobile ordering application and were greeted with this figure:

I reverse engineered the order to see what it approximately cost Edward to buy it. The order was fulfilled in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/R8JY5TEiKR — Little Twink (@TheColourfulGay) May 3, 2021

It didn't take long for a bunch of other Baristas to share photos of some of the more insane drinks they were forced to make for customers.

this order comes in every other week pic.twitter.com/PAdcIFotyv — Bianca (@binxsicle) May 3, 2021

Why not just chug syrup at this point, Mohammed? i raise you this pic.twitter.com/07mhU0IyED — bucky barnes stan account (@victoriasarberr) May 3, 2021

This is a service Starbucks offers, customized drinks. People like that and pay extra for it. The employees are trained how to make them. It's their job to make custom coffee and tea drinks. Be friendly to everyone. It's not their job to be nice. It's yours. Do your job. Or quit. — andy hess (@mysmallbrowndog) May 4, 2021

It's not like they're taking photos of the people's faces who are requesting these drinks and putting them online. And it's not like the baristas aren't making them, so they should be allowed comment on how insane they are. If your drink request order is starting to look like a CVS receipt then you should probably re-evaluate what it is you're imbibing.

makes my gd blood boil pic.twitter.com/hS3EExDTil — your otosan Σ('◉⌓◉') (@snackbunnny) May 3, 2021

But just because something is basic doesn't mean it isn't gag-inducing. pic.twitter.com/HbE5kJeeI5 — v (@googoomamameter) May 3, 2021

Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade with cinnamon and hazelnut syrup. Let me throw another one in there for a little extra spice 🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/67kvISB5Fs — K ♈︎ ♡ (@Kimmyxr) May 3, 2021 Article continues below advertisement

I made TWO OF THESE a few weeks back. This is just shots and syrup 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uJtbDM721m — The Ghost of Titty Past (@Lavaporeon) May 3, 2021

In their defense, a Twitter user did point out that they were probably using this as a "base" to make their own beverages at home.

This is someone bringing it home to make MANY drinks with their own milk/cream. — mobleaudio (@mobleaudio) May 3, 2021

you'd be surprised . a lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face 😐 pic.twitter.com/2OuTuN3Hti — baby velociraptor (@tunafishpro) May 3, 2021

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Tell me about it. pic.twitter.com/CBaO8By9gl — Michael Arroyo (@MyCk_09) May 3, 2021

Why so many different variations of sugar and then add Splenda? Seems like a good time to break out this gem. pic.twitter.com/UWef7IeOxJ — Annie's Sick of Everything (@Annie_nunya83) May 3, 2021 Article continues below advertisement

How do you get Match to dissolve without stirring or shaking it? This was back in 2013, but it stuck with me bc of how ridiculous the ask was.

1/2 soy, 1/2 2%

6 heaping scoops of matcha, but not shaken or stirred

No ice

I did my best to swirl it, handed it to her, and she was upset that the matcha wasn’t dissolved. 😐

had to make it twice pic.twitter.com/pLB1mWWKls — Sibyl Muñoz (@SibylMunoz) May 4, 2021

OMFG SAME pic.twitter.com/ts4VWHwLne — darth stinky 🥀 (@Titm0re) May 2, 2021

One wasp cup please. This is the only acceptable special order pic.twitter.com/s29bqovOq5 — ParacausalShift (@AnarchistWasp) May 3, 2021

Don't you dare drink this little guy either. I see your special order and raise you



(I asked, his name is pikachu) pic.twitter.com/XDINc7Of7G — K.Rotten.Holiday (@HolidayRotten) May 4, 2021

The weirdness doesn't just apply to drink orders. But can you beat: uber eats pump of honey blend on a sausage egg and chedder? pic.twitter.com/o8JzgY4FSN — Yinzoa (Jack the sergal) (@Yinzoa) May 4, 2021

Sunday's are the worst 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hm3jYSiWxR — annie (@nerdyac) May 3, 2021

This tweet runs the gamut of specific Starbucks order weirdness. yesterday was my last day with the s*ren, hope you make it out soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xLerRPk5qZ — jordan ☭ (@thee_commie) May 3, 2021

Slap a sticker on that banana. Now this sent me pic.twitter.com/1uo9J7RQR1 — Nessa V the Slump God (@FadeMeOnSight) May 3, 2021 Article continues below advertisement

Is this all they're consuming for the day? A coffee that costs more than $32?? I'll raise you this order pic.twitter.com/lGCI7gbDul — RickyCVA14 (@RickyCVA14) May 3, 2021

The long shot gets me. Mobile order sins 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rVUkrU5ca2 — 𝚂𝚘 𝙷𝚘𝚕𝚢 (@ethathan) May 2, 2021 Article continues below advertisement

some recents 😔 for that one order i had to pull FIFTEEN SHOTS and then they had the audacity to have me remake them AND give us shit for having him wear a mask pic.twitter.com/KwVbvfZ6ON — andrea 🌈 (@Andreamp01) May 4, 2021

A single banana is 105 calories. pic.twitter.com/ldqOm1LIRC — Pear Jitsu (@Harharnar) May 3, 2021 Article continues below advertisement

Why mix all of the syrups??? These free star drinks are the devil pic.twitter.com/w07FyJVEnO — Penelope’s Bitch (@JennaTVLover) May 3, 2021

This drink sounds delish and I wanna try it… but now I feel bad when I order this (see picture) once in a blue moon. pic.twitter.com/fcAeGsUvJ8 — Kairi (TriforceMoogle) 🌸 (@YukiKairi) May 3, 2021

Dunkin' Donuts workers get weird requests too. as a dunkin worker i don’t belong here pic.twitter.com/qYj2qtRSCf — liz😾 (@goofieg00ber) May 4, 2021

Caramel drizzle sandwich. This was 4 years ago! She wanted her caramel Frappuccino sandwiched in between caramel drizzle pic.twitter.com/A48RClQvok — Lynette (@luvablelynette) May 3, 2021