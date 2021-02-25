TikTok's Sugarcrash Trend Is the Latest Sensation Taking Over the App

There’s no argument that TikTok is the mecca for viral trends. From the Blackout Challenge to the Patience Challenge, there is something for everyone of all ages to get into. And when it comes to the Sugarcrash trend, just about anyone can hop on the bandwagon.

According to HashtagHyena , the Sugarcrash trend is centered around the audio on the app. Uploaded by a user named @ElyOtto , the audio features an up-tempo beat that can easily complement just about any video you create.

However, when it comes to the said trend, there is a specific form of editing that displays on the screen as the music drops. So, if you want your video to be funny or a bit scary, you’d edit the videos to match the timing of the beat.

TikToker @lontoh_gian hopped on the trend by using a video of him trying to solve a math problem. Since math is not a strong suit for many people, users loved the video and how he played with animation.

The site reports that you can also use the Sugar Crash sound that was uploaded by ‘Elyotto & Zedivan’ in your video.