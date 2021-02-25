TikTok's Sugarcrash Trend Is the Latest Sensation Taking Over the App

TikTok's Sugarcrash Trend Is the Latest Sensation Taking Over the AppBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 25 2021, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Another day, another TikTok trend to explore! Whether you consider yourself to be a TikTok veteran or novice, you know there are always trends to hop on. And while most TikTok trends and challenges are centered around emulating dance moves, you can totally find others to participate in if you’re rhythm-challenged.
That said, one of the latest TikTok trends that has become a viral sensation is the Sugarcrash Trend. Not only is it a great way to show off your personality to your followers, this trend allows you to get creative and stand out. So, if you’re wondering how to do the Sugarcrash trend, keep reading to get all the details.
What is the Sugarcrash TikTok trend?
There’s no argument that TikTok is the mecca for viral trends. From the Blackout Challenge to the Patience Challenge, there is something for everyone of all ages to get into. And when it comes to the Sugarcrash trend, just about anyone can hop on the bandwagon.
According to HashtagHyena, the Sugarcrash trend is centered around the audio on the app. Uploaded by a user named @ElyOtto, the audio features an up-tempo beat that can easily complement just about any video you create.
However, when it comes to the said trend, there is a specific form of editing that displays on the screen as the music drops. So, if you want your video to be funny or a bit scary, you’d edit the videos to match the timing of the beat.
TikToker @lontoh_gian hopped on the trend by using a video of him trying to solve a math problem. Since math is not a strong suit for many people, users loved the video and how he played with animation.
The site reports that you can also use the Sugar Crash sound that was uploaded by ‘Elyotto & Zedivan’ in your video.
The Sugarcrash trend is easier than you think — you just need the right content.
Now that you know what the Sugarcrash trend is all about, it makes sense to learn how exactly to do it. And while some trends on TikTok can be pretty complicated to master, this one is a breeze.
Kick things off by finding your desired content to match the sound. Since the sound takes on a more upbeat feel, it’ll make sense to look for humor clips and gifs, animation videos, and eye-catching transitions.
Once you select the clips you need, then it’s time to take action. You’ll need to download the editing app “Capcut.” This app comes in handy to help you speed up the video and overlay edits.
TikToker @Galliun_gamer, uploaded a simple tutorial on how to use the app.
Start by clicking "new project," he explains. "After you click new project, tap on the bubble on the top of your video and click next. You’ll want to click the timeline on the bottom to mark the beginning of your video. Then, you’ll need to scroll where you want the Sugarcrash trend to start and leave the white bar in place."
Next, you'll need to highlight the frame you want to animate. "Use the toolbar on the bottom and scroll to 'freeze frame,'" he continued. "Delete any other clips after the freeze frame that you don’t need. Click on the freeze frame clip and select animation. Next, click on combo then scroll until you find the effect you need. Confirm the animation, click copy, and you can continue the process."
There’s no denying that a lot of steps go into creating the Sugarcrash trend, but it’s definitely worth it. The trend has already garnered 49.1 million views and it continues to grow by the second.