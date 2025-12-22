Barry Manilow Announces Health Battle and Temporary Plans to Step Away from Performing "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and 'I Love Lucy' reruns." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 22 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

He's perhaps best known for his hit songs "Copacabana," "Could It Be Magic," "Memory," "Some Kind of Friend," and more. But Barry Manilow has also become a fixture in Las Vegas, drawing fans from around the world as he croons from his magic voice, bringing the past alive and blending his style with the present and the future.

The beloved star recently announced plans to step away from performing, at least temporarily, as he faces a major health battle that could affect his future ability to perform. Here's what we know about Barry's health diagnosis and what will happen to his performing plans.

Barry Manilow announces plans to step back amid health challenges.

On Dec. 22, 2025, Barry took to Instagram to announce his health struggles and plans to step back. The singer wrote in a statement, "As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK."

The statement continued, "The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early." He explained that he will be having surgery to remove part of his lung, which should remove the spot. "The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," he said. "So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

He acknowledged his fans' disappointment, writing, "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around," he added. "In the meantime, I'm counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026."

@abc7chicago Barry Manilow will be having surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung and will reschedule his January concerts, the singer announced Monday. Manilow, 82, said doctors found the cancer after he had an extended bout of bronchitis - six weeks, then a relapse of another five weeks. ♬ original sound - abc7chicago - abc7chicago Source: TikTok / @abc7chicago

Barry has been diagnosed with lung cancer following a battle with throat cancer.

The singer concluded, "Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party." So, it would seem that his plans for the future include a return once he's cleared to perform.

Unfortunately for Barry, this isn't the first time he's battled cancer. As The Blast notes, he battled throat cancer after being handed the devastating diagnosis in 2020.

