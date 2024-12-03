Home > Entertainment > Music Eminem's Mom Debbie Nelson Dies at 69 Years Old — Details on Her Cause of Death Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, has died from complications related to lung cancer. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 3 2024, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Despite their famously rocky relationship over the years, rapper Eminem is mourning the loss of his mother, Debbie Nelson. A rep for the award-winning artist confirmed her death to multiple outlets. She was 69 years old.

According to the rep, Dennis Dennehy, Debbie died on the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. Here's everything we know so far, including details on the cause of her death.

What was the cause of death of Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson?

On Dec. 3, TMZ reported that Eminem's mom, Debbie Nelson, died in St. Joseph, Mo., the previous night from complications related to lung cancer. News of her condition first emerged in September 2024, with sources claiming she didn't have long to live.

"There are not many options [for Debbie]," a source told In Touch Weekly in September. "She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left]." The source also shared that, despite being estranged from his mother and other family members in Missouri for "years," Eminem had been providing financial support for Debbie.

"People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother," the insider revealed. "He's good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile." It remains unclear whether Eminem and his mom had any communication or reconciled before her passing in December 2024.

Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, has passed away at the age of 69 after a battle with advanced lung cancer. pic.twitter.com/0PdjGBUImi — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) December 3, 2024

At just 16, Debbie Nelson married Eminem's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., and two years later, gave birth to the rapper in October 1972. Their relationship was turbulent throughout her life, and she became a frequent target in his music. In 2002, Eminem called out Debbie in his song "Cleanin' out My Closet," leading her to sue him for $11 million for defamation. She was awarded only $25,000 but ultimately received just $1,600 after legal fees.

Debbie considered reconciling with Eminem in 2008, telling The Village Voice, "I'm not ever gonna give up on my kids ... It's a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It's like a cashed check. It's over, it's done. You need to move on."