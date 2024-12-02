Home > Entertainment > Music What Happened to Bob Bryar? Inside the Former My Chemical Romance Band Member's Tragic Death Reports indicate Bob was last seen alive on Nov. 4. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 2 2024, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has tragically passed away at the age of 44. Born on Dec. 31, 1979, Bob was just weeks away from celebrating his 45th birthday. According to TMZ, Bob died on Nov. 27, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving, and was found inside his Tennessee home.

Reports indicate he was last seen alive on Nov. 4. As fans come to terms with this devastating news, many are left wondering about the circumstances surrounding his death. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Bob Bryar's cause of death?

Bob's cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that no foul play is suspected. However, it’s believed his body had been inside the home for some time before being discovered. According to the report, animal control had to remove two dogs from the property, and Bob’s body was described as “badly decomposed.” The medical examiner is currently working to determine the official cause of death.

A spokesperson for My Chemical Romance released a statement to CNN asking for privacy during this difficult time. "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing," the statement read, without providing further details.

When did Bob Bryar leave My Chemical Romance and why?

Bob was a member of My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2010, during which he made significant contributions to the band’s success. Notably, he played on their critically acclaimed third album, "The Black Parade," which was released in October 2006. Bob joined the band as a drummer, replacing Matt Pelissier.

While some reports suggest Bob left My Chemical Romance after a fight with the band, others point to wrist injuries that made it difficult for him to continue playing. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his departure, Bob’s contributions to the band’s legacy remain significant.