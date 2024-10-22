Home > Entertainment > Music Paul Di'Anno, Original Lead Singer for Iron Maiden, Passed Away at Age 66 — What Happened? "I'm shaken by the fact he is gone ... RIP Paul.." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 22 2024, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pauldiannoofficial

A day after Paul Di'Anno, Iron Maiden's original lead singer, was set to appear on Planet Rock Radio to share his top favorite songs, his former band shared the heartbreaking news of his passing on Instagram. Paul, who was 66, passed away on Oct. 21, 2024. "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades," began the message.

Article continues below advertisement

Conquest Music confirmed Paul's death on his official Facebook page on behalf of his family, noting that he passed away at his home in Salisbury. The post also mentioned the "severe health issues" Paul had been battling in recent years. So, what was Paul Di'Anno's cause of death?

What is Paul Di'Anno's cause of death?

A cause of death for Paul Di'Anno has not yet been released. However, as mentioned by his record label, Paul had been battling severe health issues in recent years. According to the Los Angeles Times, Paul struggled with a weakened immune system after contracting sepsis nine years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

He had also been restricted to a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to perform, showing his resilience and dedication to his music despite his health challenges.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Paul Di'Anno in a wheelchair?

Paul was restricted to a wheelchair after undergoing knee surgery in 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times. Despite his mobility challenges, Paul's label highlighted that he performed "well over 100 shows since 2023." The surgery, which had been long-awaited, was reportedly performed in Croatia on Sept.12, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

How long was Paul Di'Anno with Iron Maiden?

Paul, born in Chingford, East London, in 1958, served as Iron Maiden's lead singer from 1978 to 1981 before being replaced by Bruce Dickinson. He was featured on the band's debut album, "Iron Maiden," and their follow-up release, "Killers," as mentioned in his label's Facebook post.

The message added, "Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with 'Battlezone' and 'Killers,' as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances."

Article continues below advertisement

It also pointed out, "His first career retrospective album, 'The Book of the Beast,' was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden." Clearly, Paul was still going strong and remained deeply dedicated to his music up until his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite having left Iron Maiden, it seems Paul Di'Anno remained close to the group. In their heartfelt Instagram message, the band noted, "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."