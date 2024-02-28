Home > Entertainment > Music Randy Travis Was a Hit on 'The Price Is Right,' but Why Is He in a Wheelchair? Randy Travis has used a wheelchair since 2013, but health issues haven't stopped his zest for life. He faces challenges head-on. By Brandon Wetherbee Feb. 28 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@randytravis

Since the mid-1980s, Randy Travis has been omnipresent on country radio and at weddings around the globe since making it big. His ability to write songs about the best and worst moments in life has helped keep him in heavy rotation for the last 40 years.

Article continues below advertisement

“Forever and Ever, Amen” sounds like it was made explicitly for first dances. “Digging Up Bones” is perfect for the person who wishes that first dance never ended. While you may have heard those classics on the radio, you haven’t seen Randy perform them live in over a decade. He has faced health issues and has to use a wheelchair. Randy doesn't let the challenges stop him from enjoying life.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Randy Travis in a wheelchair?

Randy’s appearance on The Price Is Right on Feb. 27, 2024, may have some fans wondering about his wheelchair. The singer shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter and some footage on YouTube.

On July 7, 2013, Randy was admitted to a Dallas hospital for viral cardiomyopathy after a viral upper respiratory infection. When he arrived he was in critical condition. Three days later, he had a massive, near-fatal stroke, and surgery was performed to relieve pressure on his brain. He was put on life support and spent nearly the next 6 months in the ICU. He also suffered three separate bouts of pneumonia, three tracheostomies, and two brain surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

After nearly 6 months in the ICU, Randy was out of the hospital. With extensive therapy and his wife Mary Davis at his side, he has made significant progress but still has difficulty speaking and isn't able to walk or care for himself without assistance.

The person you saw with him on The Price Is Right is his wife Mary. She has been by his side for the entire recovery and often speaks when Randy makes public appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to see Randy's last performance, watch 'More Life.'

Some of Randy's recovery was documented in the 2022 film More Life, a combination documentary and concert film. In 2012, filmmaker Shaun Silva filmed Randy and his band performing some of his biggest hits for the 25th anniversary of Storms of Life. Unknown at the time, it became his last professionally filmed performance. The documentary was released a decade after the concert and it’s a glimpse into the life of the country music superstar.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his stroke, Randy and his family created The Randy Travis Foundation. According to their site, “​The Randy Travis Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for viral cardiomyopathy and providing arts and music enrichment for children. The two-part purpose connects a diverse group of people to support and find a cure for viral cardiomyopathy along with providing opportunities for at-risk children to participate in arts and music programs."

Source: Getty Images

Randy released new music in 2020.