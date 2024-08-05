Home > Entertainment > Music How Is Steven Tyler's Health? Aerosmith Retired From Touring Amid His Recovery From an Injury "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 5 2024, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia.

In August 2024, the rock band Aerosmith announced that they would be retiring from the touring stage. The group — which formed in Boston in 1970 — became the best-selling rock band of all time, with its lead singer, Steven Tyler, becoming a household name in the process.

But following an injury from the previous year, Steven made the difficult decision along with the rest of the band that it was time to throw in the towel (or, rather, the scarves on their microphone). Here's what to know about the legendary band's choice.

Source: Getty Images Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on Sept. 9, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y.

How is Steven Tyler's health?

Aerosmith had actually announced in early 2023 that they were planning for their upcoming tour to be their official farewell tour. But in September 2023, after only three stops into their Peace Out: The Farewell tour, the band was forced to postpone their shows after Steven suffered some damage to his vocal cords. It turns out the damage was worse than they thought, as the band soon revealed on Instagram that "in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

At the time, the band said they were planning to postpone their dates to "sometimes in 2024." Fast-forward to April 2024, and Aerosmith announced new tour dates beginning for that September, with shows expected to extend into February 2025. But the month before these rescheduled dates were set to kick off, the band took to Instagram to announce that Steven wasn't going to be able to fully recover. As a result, they said they were officially retiring from the touring stage.

"We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing," they wrote on Aug. 2, 2024. "As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible," they also said.