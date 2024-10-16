Home > Human Interest Deryck Whibley Says He'll Happily Go to Court After His Alleged Abuser Calls Him a Liar "If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this: under oath." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@deryckwhibley

Deryck Whibley can now add author to his resume, after publishing his memoir in October 2024. Titled Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, the singer details the many highs and lows that came with being part of a wildly popular band. Sum 41 was formed when Whibley was just 16 and as he told People Magazine in April 2024, he always knew fame was in the cards for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Whibley also shared some deeply traumatic experiences in his book, which go far beyond the usual famous musician antics. He alleged that former Sum 41 manager Greig Nori sexually abused him for several years, starting when Whibley was a teenager. What happened between Deryck Whibley and Greig Nori? Details to follow.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Deryck Whibley and Greig Nori?

Whibley told the Los Angeles Times that the reason for writing his book was to close the Sum 41 chapter in his life. Since the book spans nearly 30 years, Whibley undoubtedly had much to say though he struggled during certain parts. "I don’t know how to tell the real story without getting into some of this stuff, because it’s all intertwined with my life, intertwined with the music and in the band" he explained.

The "stuff" in question is years of verbal and sexual abuse Whibley allegedly endured at the hands of former manager Nori, who was 34 years old when he met 16-year-old Whibley. Nori used to front the Canadian punk band Treble Charger and was a hero to the young Whibley, who was trying to get Sum 41 started in the mid-1990s. To make this happen, Whibley snuck backstage at a Treble Charger show and invited Nori to come watch his band. He was shocked when Nori said yes, and the two exchanged phone numbers.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty soon after their first encounter, Nori became Sum 41's manager and was described by Whibley in his book as extremely controlling. Two years later, things took a turn when then-18-year-old Whibley was on drugs at a rave. Nori reportedly invited Whibley into the bathroom to do drugs and while there, "passionately" kissed him. The older manager told a confused Whibley that it was all part of the rock star persona to explore one's sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

Whibley says this continued for years with Nori getting angry anytime Whibley denied his advances, calling the younger musician "homophobic." It all ended when a friend found out what was happening and told both Nori and Whibley that it was abuse. This was also made more real by Whibley's girlfriend, singer Avril Lavigne, who also told him that what was going on was not OK.

Greig Nori denied the allegations and Deryck Whibley had something to say about that.

Since the book's release, Nori has issued a statement denying the allegations lodged against him. "The accusation that I initiated the relationship is false," he said in a message to the Toronto Star. "I did not initiate it. Whibley initiated it, aggressively." A few days later, Whibley responded to Nori's statement.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video posted to the Sum 41 TikTok account, Whibley said that he "wanted to keep this brief" because it had been an "extremely heavy week for [him]." While nervously rubbing his hands together, the Sum 41 singer said he did not enjoy coming forward with the truth but it was something he felt he had to do.